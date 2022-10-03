Kremlin Mouthpiece Who Said West Lost 'Appeal' Has American Teach Her Kids

A leading voice of Kremlin propaganda said that she employs an American to teach her children, despite being vocally opposed to the West and saying that the West has lost its appeal.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russian state media organization RT, revealed that she had hired an American to teach her kids English during a television appearance as she boasted that Russia's COVID vaccine was the most effective at preventing the spread of virus.

"Let's not forget about large-scale tasks we've accomplished during this time: How we hosted the Olympics , how we created the first and the coolest vaccine, Sputnik V. I'm totally convinced of that," Simonyan said , according to the Daily Beast's Julia Davis.

Simonyan—who is described by the U.S. State Department as "one of Russian President Vladimir Putin 's main faces of propaganda and disinformation, both internationally and inside Russia"—explained that during the second outbreak of the Delta variant, three of her children got sick, noting that they were all too young to be vaccinated.

"There are 20 people living in my house, 20 people took care of the three sick kids," she said during a television appearance, according to an English translation. "Out of these 20 people, including grandparents, not one got sick, except for their American teacher, who teaches them English.

"She was vaccinated with Moderna. The rest of us were vaccinated with Sputnik and we did not get sick," she added.

Simonyan has claimed that the West lacks the appeal it had in the 1990s and bashed large cities in the U.S. and U.K. for being unkept and unprepared for certain weather conditions.

"We've tasted all of it. We've seen it all," she said. "They haven't even figured out that we were overwhelmed when we realized that it's better here!"

Simonyan is among the central Russian figures sanctioned by the European Union in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

In the EU 's decision to include her among the list of sanctions, the EU concluded that, "Through her function, she promoted a positive attitude to the annexation of Crimea and the actions of separatists in Donbas. Therefore, she supported actions and policies which undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Simonyan has vocally supported the invasion of Ukraine since the war began on February 24, criticizing anti-war protesters in her home country and hinting that a nuclear war is inevitable.

"If you are ashamed of being Russian now, don't worry, you are not Russian," she tweeted in February.

Newsweek reached out to RT for comment.