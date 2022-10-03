ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin Mouthpiece Who Said West Lost 'Appeal' Has American Teach Her Kids

By Katherine Fung
 3 days ago

A leading voice of Kremlin propaganda said that she employs an American to teach her children, despite being vocally opposed to the West and saying that the West has lost its appeal.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russian state media organization RT, revealed that she had hired an American to teach her kids English during a television appearance as she boasted that Russia's COVID vaccine was the most effective at preventing the spread of virus.

"Let's not forget about large-scale tasks we've accomplished during this time: How we hosted the Olympics , how we created the first and the coolest vaccine, Sputnik V. I'm totally convinced of that," Simonyan said , according to the Daily Beast's Julia Davis.

Simonyan—who is described by the U.S. State Department as "one of Russian President Vladimir Putin 's main faces of propaganda and disinformation, both internationally and inside Russia"—explained that during the second outbreak of the Delta variant, three of her children got sick, noting that they were all too young to be vaccinated.

"There are 20 people living in my house, 20 people took care of the three sick kids," she said during a television appearance, according to an English translation. "Out of these 20 people, including grandparents, not one got sick, except for their American teacher, who teaches them English.

"She was vaccinated with Moderna. The rest of us were vaccinated with Sputnik and we did not get sick," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHLrB_0iKRydij00

Simonyan has claimed that the West lacks the appeal it had in the 1990s and bashed large cities in the U.S. and U.K. for being unkept and unprepared for certain weather conditions.

"We've tasted all of it. We've seen it all," she said. "They haven't even figured out that we were overwhelmed when we realized that it's better here!"

Simonyan is among the central Russian figures sanctioned by the European Union in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

In the EU 's decision to include her among the list of sanctions, the EU concluded that, "Through her function, she promoted a positive attitude to the annexation of Crimea and the actions of separatists in Donbas. Therefore, she supported actions and policies which undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Simonyan has vocally supported the invasion of Ukraine since the war began on February 24, criticizing anti-war protesters in her home country and hinting that a nuclear war is inevitable.

"If you are ashamed of being Russian now, don't worry, you are not Russian," she tweeted in February.

Newsweek reached out to RT for comment.

Related
The Hill

A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The people are afraid’

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Finally, a courageous Russian soldier tells all about the war against Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev is a 33-year-old paratrooper who wrote an explosive memoir, “Zov” (Call), that appeared in early August. Filatyev exposes the war as an act of Russian aggression, shows that most Russian soldiers are hungry, dirty and demoralized, and savagely criticizes the Russian generals and officers. His exposé rings true, if only because it is identical to the one proffered by Ukrainian and Western policymakers, journalists, analysts and generals.
MILITARY
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vladimir Putin
Julia Davis
Person
Margarita Simonyan
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
msn.com

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine as devastating losses and poor battlefield performance have lead to refusals to go into combat, a US official said. Ukraine's punishing counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the significant damage its forces have inflicted on Russian troops have led to a personnel shortage within President Vladimir Putin's military, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.
MILITARY
Europe
Russia
Newsweek

Russian TV Aghast at Ukraine Advance: 'We Are Retreating–What's Happening?'

Russian State TV host Sergey Mardan confronted a former military commander on why Russia was unable to prevent Ukraine from taking back Lyman following the defeat. Russia's loss of Lyman, which is located in the Donetsk region and was being used as a transport and logistics hub, presented a fresh blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he escalated the war by annexing four regions of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

