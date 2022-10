Don't just drive by...stop by and say hi. I'm a naturally curious person, but I need to train my brain to follow my curiosity more often. It seems that when I do, I'm bound to learn quite a bit and meet some really friendly folks. Well, this week I did just that. I was running an errand that took me down 1st Street in Northeast Mandan when I spotted this shop in what's a mostly residential area.

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO