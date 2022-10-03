Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Off-duty KCMO firefighter killed in Independence shooting
Independence police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Road Star gas station that killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
Court docs: Woman shot, killed in Shawnee apartment was pregnant
Court documents show Kathleen Dampier was pregnant when her on-again, off-again boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her at a Shawnee apartment.
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
KCTV 5
KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
KCPD end standoff with suspect who allegedly shot at property owner
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are worked a standoff with a suspected armed man in the 9000 block of Holly Street.
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing cousin in Independence
Jordon Huff, 23, is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Police ask for home surveillance footage in double homicide investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for help in obtaining information concerning a double homicide. Officers arrived at an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street Saturday morning after the Kansas City Fire Department had found two bodies while responding to the blaze.
2-month-old girl wounded in KC triple shooting has died
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 2-month-old girl has died from injuries sustained last week in a triple shooting in Kansas City, authorities say. Police identified the infant Monday in a news release as Desiree Bowden. She was in critical condition when officers responded Sept. 26 to a shooting.
Police investigating shooting at KCK apartment building
Officers responded to the Northeast Junior High Place apartments near N. 4th Street and Troup Avenue just before noon on a reported shooting.
KCTV 5
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
KCTV 5
Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
Kan. man with a history of crime accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 46-year-old Arthur L. Bryant of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He spent time in jail for domestic battery in 2021, according to online jail records.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Olathe boy found
The Olathe Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 on West Virginia Lane.
Lenexa man injured in I-635 crash after falling asleep at the wheel
A Kansas man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
FBI looking for suspects who robbed Leawood bank
The FBI is investigating a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank near West 89th Street and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas.
