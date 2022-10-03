ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
KCTV 5

Police ask for home surveillance footage in double homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for help in obtaining information concerning a double homicide. Officers arrived at an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street Saturday morning after the Kansas City Fire Department had found two bodies while responding to the blaze.
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
NewsBreak
KCTV 5

Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man with a history of crime accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 46-year-old Arthur L. Bryant of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He spent time in jail for domestic battery in 2021, according to online jail records.
