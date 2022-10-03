Festifall Arts Markets Return To Downtown Chapel Hill, Brimming With Local Artists, Artisans and Performers

Coming off the release of their second album “Hidden Worlds,” the band Tracksuit joined Aaron this week on Live and Local. Tracksuit is a three-piece band: drummer Marcus Johnson, bassist Tyler Harrington, and guitarist/singer/songwriter Brendan Rice. Written and recorded during the pandemic, “Hidden Worlds” is their first release since their 2018 debut “Shadow Box.” And now that the album’s out, they’re getting back on stage again: their first live show was in Carrboro last weekend (a hastily-arranged house show after their Carrboro Music Festival gig was rained out), and they’ll be playing at Local 506 on Thursday, October 13.

