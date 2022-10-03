Festifall Arts Markets Return To Downtown Chapel Hill, Brimming With Local Artists, Artisans and Performers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: October 7 – October 9
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around your community this weekend!. Friday, October 7 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Orange County Arts Commission presents the 6th annual Paint It Orange Plein Air Paint Out and wet paint sale from October 5 through October 7. Artists are invited to capture landscapes around Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, and Carrboro. Artists will then be invited to submit up to 3 of their favorite paintings for jurying Friday night at Eno Arts Mill Gallery. For more information about Paint It Orange, click here.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Town Council Shares Feedback on Potential Splash Pad Spaces
For years, some Chapel Hill community members have pushed for the town’s park system to add a splash pad facility. The water recreation spaces have grown in popularity as inclusive and accessible ways to cool off and have fun. On Monday, the town council heard the results of a...
chapelboro.com
Date Night: Enjoying Autumn
Fall is here, and the weather’s great! Brad recommends a pub crawl in Carrboro, while Aaron talks about a pair of very different rodeos.
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Tracksuit!
Coming off the release of their second album “Hidden Worlds,” the band Tracksuit joined Aaron this week on Live and Local. Tracksuit is a three-piece band: drummer Marcus Johnson, bassist Tyler Harrington, and guitarist/singer/songwriter Brendan Rice. Written and recorded during the pandemic, “Hidden Worlds” is their first release since their 2018 debut “Shadow Box.” And now that the album’s out, they’re getting back on stage again: their first live show was in Carrboro last weekend (a hastily-arranged house show after their Carrboro Music Festival gig was rained out), and they’ll be playing at Local 506 on Thursday, October 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Previewing Film Fest 919
Film Fest 919 is back in Chapel Hill October 19-23! Aaron previews the festival with Film Fest 919 co-organizer Randi Emerman. Conversation presented by Film Fest 919.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University
Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
raleighmag.com
39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12
Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WRAL
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
chapelboro.com
South Greensboro Street Parking Lot to Close October 17
The Town of Carrboro will close the parking lot at 203 South Greensboro Street to the public beginning Monday, October 17. The closure is part of ongoing preparation for construction of the 203 Project, a building which plans to house the southern branch of the Orange County Library and other municipal programming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alamancenews.com
Commissioners make balloon fest for veterans an annual event
The heights that a local veterans group reached with a recent balloon festival have inspired Alamance County’s commissioners to make the event a regular occurrence. On Monday, the commissioners voted to continue holding this high-flying spectacle each year in recognition of the success that Graham-based Alcovets had with its first annual balloon festival last month.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Mini-Mart Burglars, School Board Meetings, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including two men arrested for burglarizing Orange County mini-marts, a new school board member coming to Chatham County, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for up to 40 stories downtown ... twice
One of the rezonings include a popular block along Hillsborough Street.
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
Comments / 0