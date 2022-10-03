Emma Chamberlain Gets Playful in Loewe’s ‘Lips Dress’ on Front Row at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Emma Chamberlain attended Loewe’s spring 2023 runway show in Paris Fashion Week on Friday in a whimsical dress featuring striking details.

The social media star arrived for the front row in a gray column dress featuring a bodice designed in the shape of a pair of full lips. The brand’s fall 2022 look was coordinated with a pair of heeled boots wrapped in a denim overlay.

Emma Chamberlain at Loewe ’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, 2022.

Chamberlain accented the dress with silver jewelry, including a statement bracelet on her left wrist and a stack of several silver bangles on the right. She complemented the bracelets with a pair of silver earrings.

The look from the fall 2022 collection was designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson. The collection saw the designer shift toward a more arty, experimental and playful chapter for the brand.

Chamberlain went for a clean beauty look with mostly natural makeup, a light pink lip and just a hint of blush. The corner of her eyes had just a touch of complementary silver eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center and pulled back with a set of silver bobby pins arranged across her hairline.

Chamberlain embraced the theme of her dress and blew kisses for a video shared on Derek Blasberg’s Instagram page.

It’s been a busy year for Chamberlain. In August, she attended the Venice International Film Festival, where she sported looks from Valentino, Roberto Cavalli and Louis Vuitton. In May, she attended the Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” wearing a full head-to-toe look by Louis Vuitton as an ambassador for the brand.