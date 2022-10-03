ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gould, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Police: Woman dead in Arkansas shooting, three others injured

GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould home on Sunday morning, according to Arkansas State Police. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders dead at the scene. Officers also located...
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Gould, AR
State
Arkansas State
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for September 26-October 3, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Tonya Payne / 604 Cook St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-15-70 / shoplifting, driving on sus. DL on 9-26-22 Christopher Bowie / 515...
WARREN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State Police#Shooting#State Crime#Violent Crime
lootpress.com

Where is all the ammo?

Where is all the ammo? Remington is cranking it out!. The past couple years have been a wild ride for most of usincluding any of you in the shooting and hunting world. New gun owner: Hey I need some ammunition for my 9mm Glock I just bought. Gun store guy:...
LONOKE, AR
THV11

Arkansans urged to take precautions ahead of flu season

ARKANSAS, USA — Flu season has arrived and that means the time of year when many people have sore throats and stuffy noses will be in the spotlight. “We're coming into fall and winter, or when all respiratory viruses seem to do their worst,” said Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine AND Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at UAMS.
ARKANSAS STATE
deltadailynews.com

A New Hot Tamale King and Queen Crowned

The Delta Hot Tamale Festival is approaching and royalty has been announced. This year’s Hot Tamale king and queen are Lee Engel and Pandora Redmond. This year’s activities will kick off October 13th through the 15th.
GREENVILLE, MS
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy