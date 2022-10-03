You mean to tell me they only gave her 15 yrs and second degree murder.She intentionally and knowingly took someone's life for which she aquired a Narcotic knowing that she was going to give a lethal dose.
This is absolutely gut wrenching!!! WOW I JUST KEPT SAYING WOW AS I CONTINUED TO READ. SHAME ON HER!!!! AS WELL AS OUR JUDICIAL SYSTEM FOR THAT PATHETIC EXCUSE OF A SENTENCE......PLEA DEAL!!! PLEA DEAL!!!! SLAP ON THE WRIST FOR KILLING SOMEONE WHO PROBABLY WASN'T COHERENT ENOUGH TO PLEA FOR LIFE SAVING HELP!!! I GUESS NOT....."HE " DIED....🤨🤬🙏
she's doing what our government is doing to us...only difference is, the government just want us to be addicted without being overdose, so they can take more money from us to take other drugs to stop or slow down the first drug
Comments / 62