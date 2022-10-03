ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 62

Lora Starling
2d ago

You mean to tell me they only gave her 15 yrs and second degree murder.She intentionally and knowingly took someone's life for which she aquired a Narcotic knowing that she was going to give a lethal dose.

Reply(3)
11
Susan Thompson
3d ago

This is absolutely gut wrenching!!! WOW I JUST KEPT SAYING WOW AS I CONTINUED TO READ. SHAME ON HER!!!! AS WELL AS OUR JUDICIAL SYSTEM FOR THAT PATHETIC EXCUSE OF A SENTENCE......PLEA DEAL!!! PLEA DEAL!!!! SLAP ON THE WRIST FOR KILLING SOMEONE WHO PROBABLY WASN'T COHERENT ENOUGH TO PLEA FOR LIFE SAVING HELP!!! I GUESS NOT....."HE " DIED....🤨🤬🙏

Reply
18
mrdynastysjp
3d ago

she's doing what our government is doing to us...only difference is, the government just want us to be addicted without being overdose, so they can take more money from us to take other drugs to stop or slow down the first drug

Reply(1)
20
Related
FOX Carolina

5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Fentanyl#Marijuana#Fox
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for man wanted on multiple charges

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in locating John Antony Creech. Creech is wanted for failure to comply with home incarceration (related to a conviction of burglary). On October 26th, 2021, Creech was sentenced to four years, then suspended to...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mental effects of hoaxes

The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 8. Police looking for 3 person of interests who stole from Haywood Mall. Man dies following shooting in Greenville Co. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy