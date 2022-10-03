Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Appliance fire damages Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person escaped injury Thursday afternoon after a a fire inside his Peoria home. It happened just before 2 PM near the intersection of Richwoods and Elmcroft Terrace. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says the person inside was dozing off, when he heard an explosion in...
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man treks to Fort Myers, FL to help Hurricane Ian victims
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 250 people in Fort Myers, Florida are without a home due to hurricane Ian. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are helping and providing shelter at a local high school. “There could be up to 500-600 red cross people, and it is a 24-hour...
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables partners with DESTIHL to raise funds for new building
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Green Gables Bar & Grill hosted another fundraiser on Wednesday. The restaurant was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. They teamed up with DESTIHL Brewery and Beer Hall on Greebriar Drive to raise money. The fundraiser included burgers, chilli and T-Shirts from Green Gables.
Central Illinois Proud
Cycle for Awareness | Good Day Central Illinois Interview
It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To celebrate, we had Cheryll Boswell join us to tell us a bit more about a local event to help spread awareness about breast cancer. Breast Cancer Awareness Month first began in 1985 to help educate people about breast cancer. Today, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
1470 WMBD
Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 5th
Reesie has had a bit of a rough past. He has an interesting coat pattern and a calm personality. He’s ready to get adopted into a new home. You can get more information with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nebraska & Broadway reopens after crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All roads have reopened after traffic crash shut down the intersection of Broadway Street and W Nebraska Avenue Thursday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles, one of which was an unmarked Peoria Police Department vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle did not see the PPD vehicle while driving up the hill and crashed into it just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
1470 WMBD
Two arrested in Reditus Labs robbery
PEKIN, Ill. — Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Labs were arrested and charged with burglarizing the facility where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, Aaron Underwood, 38, and Noah Christian, 33, are accused of entering the Reditus...
1470 WMBD
White Bison at Wildlife Prairie Park dies
PEORIA, Ill. — Tatanka, a rare white bison at Wildlife Prairie Park, has died. Park CEO Roberta English says staff noticed the bison didn’t come up for his regular feeding on Saturday, September 24th. Park staff says sluggish behavior is not unusual during mating season as bulls tend to tire easily.
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Nicor responds to gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nicor responded to a gas leak near Main and Monroe Streets in Bloomington Thursday. According to a City of Bloomington press release, Nicor became aware of the potential gas leak Thursday afternoon and identified the source. Crews immediately began working to repair the leak and...
Central Illinois Proud
John Zaiser and son Hawkins Zaiser tell the success story behind the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm. Local native of Washington, John...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
