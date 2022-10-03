ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

#Mlb Playoffs#Yankees#Astros#Mlb Playoff Picture#The Major League Baseball#The American League#The National League#Phillies
Top draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype in a classic duel

HENDERSON, Nev. — In a rare exhibition that featured the two most highly-touted prospects in the next NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype. At 7'3" or taller with the moves of a shooting guard, scouts have been salivating over Wembanyama for years. The French 18-year-old plays for Metropolitans 92 in France, and the team traveled to Nevada to face off against a G League Ignite team that the springy guard Henderson has been playing for since last season when he was 17.
Spurs' Popovich, Branham pick up votes in annual NBA GM Survey

SAN ANTONIO — The annual NBA.com General Manager survey is out and San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and rookie Malakai Branham picked up some votes. According to the survey, the NBA GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves. General managers were...
