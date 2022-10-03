Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Aaron Judge breaks AL record with home run No. 62 at Globe Life Field in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — History has been made in Arlington, Texas!. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has broken an American League record with his 62nd home run of the regular season. The 30-year-old drove a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows...
Yankees fans donate to Rangers' foundation for 'actually pitching to Judge ... unlike other teams'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tuesday night, the "Chase for 62" – which lasted a week but felt like a lifetime – ended in Arlington when New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge broke the American League record with his 62nd home run of the regular season. And Yankees...
'That's a good question': The man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run has a very lucrative decision to make
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cory Youmans looked like the rest of us might look after catching a million-dollar piece of history: He was a little bit in shock. The Dallas man was the lucky Rangers fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
NFL Power Rankings for Week 5: 49ers, Vikings back in top 10 as Dolphins, Rams slide out
LOS ANGELES — Another week in the NFL is in the books after an exciting Week 4 saw six underdogs win their games outright and some more exciting finishes. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0 and they retain the top spot in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 5.
Top draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype in a classic duel
HENDERSON, Nev. — In a rare exhibition that featured the two most highly-touted prospects in the next NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype. At 7'3" or taller with the moves of a shooting guard, scouts have been salivating over Wembanyama for years. The French 18-year-old plays for Metropolitans 92 in France, and the team traveled to Nevada to face off against a G League Ignite team that the springy guard Henderson has been playing for since last season when he was 17.
Spurs' Popovich, Branham pick up votes in annual NBA GM Survey
SAN ANTONIO — The annual NBA.com General Manager survey is out and San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and rookie Malakai Branham picked up some votes. According to the survey, the NBA GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves. General managers were...
