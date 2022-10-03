Kathleen I. Pendleton left us to join her loved ones in Heaven on October 4, 2022. She was one of eight children, born to the late Avis and Charles Murphy. Kathleen and her husband, Leonard, resided on Islesboro for almost 20 years where she was a member of the Eastern Star and volunteered her time and energy to fundraising, chaperoning, and supporting the Islesboro community and school. She cooked for several eateries on the island as well as on the mainland and loved to see her customers enjoying her cooking.

