Harriette L. Masalin, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Harriette Louise Masalin, 86, of Lincolnville, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Woodland Memory Care in Rockland. Born in Portland on July 14, 1936, she was the daughter of Franklin and Emma (Warren) McFarland and attended Portland schools. On February 9, 1955, Harriette married David Reino...
Kathleen I. Pendleton, obituary
Kathleen I. Pendleton left us to join her loved ones in Heaven on October 4, 2022. She was one of eight children, born to the late Avis and Charles Murphy. Kathleen and her husband, Leonard, resided on Islesboro for almost 20 years where she was a member of the Eastern Star and volunteered her time and energy to fundraising, chaperoning, and supporting the Islesboro community and school. She cooked for several eateries on the island as well as on the mainland and loved to see her customers enjoying her cooking.
Bernice ‘Bunny’ Carter Bennett, obituary
ROCKLAND — Bernice “Bunny” Carter Bennett, 99, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 2, 2022. Born in Cushing, July 31, 1923, she was the daughter of Alfred and Bertha Carter Orne. Attending local schools as a young girl, she later graduated high school in Pennsylvania. Following high school, Bunny married and raised five children, who were the delight of her life. Later she loved nothing more than being a grandmother to her eight grandsons and their families. She was proud of the legacy of love she had.
Kris Johnson, obituary
Kris Johnson. Artist. Dog rescuer. Mother. Collector of Cherished Things and People. Force to be reckoned with. Words cannot fully encompass the opinionated, stalwart, passionate, productive person she was and the enviable life she led. Eleanor Kristin McLaughlin Johnson was born May 29, 1941 to Irishman Edmund Fennessy McLaughlin and...
Paul A. Nizio, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Paul A. Nizio, 78 years, of Lincolnville, Maine, passed away Friday September 23, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a beloved husband and loved brother. Paul was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Maine with his wife, Theresa. Funeral mass will...
Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy. His service to the people of Waldo County for the last 28 years in law enforcement has been excellent and I can’t think of anyone more qualified or capable to lead the Sheriff’s Department. His professional credentials are impressive and he has a complete understanding of all components of the Department operations having worked in them all. He is totally committed to a safe community and he knows just how to accomplish that.
THE PUB - CLOSED - Thank you for a wonderful season – See you in 2023!
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
22nd Annual Fling Into Fall in Searsport, Oct. 7-8
SEARSPORT — The Town of Searsport is decking the halls for fall with its 22nd Annual Fling Into Fall celebration on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. Town-wide activities include home and business decorating contest. Pumpkin and scarecrow competitions. A live band at the Public Safety Building Friday...
RGC Ladies Association Oct. 6 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing Thursday, Oct. 6. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department.
Tour the haunted Pownalborough Court House, cemetery, Oct. 28 - 29
DRESDEN — People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House, in Dresden, on Friday and Saturday, Oct 28 and 29, from 4:30 - 8 p.m. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 26-30. Camden. Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine O’Hara to Lorraine O’Hara, Lorraine O’Hara Revocable Trust, Rupert Scofield, and Rupert Scofield Revocable Trust. Gerald A. Bailey and Gale Bailey to Bailey...
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Pamela J. Larrabee, of Searsport, and James H. York, of Frankfort, were married June 2, 2019, in Rockwood and divorced Sept. 26. Caitlin D.B. Phair, of Frankfort, and Justin S. Phair, of Augusta, were married March 10,...
PBMC Nurse Sharon McDermott retires after 45 years of caring for Midcoast patients, and their nurses
ROCKPORT — Fresh out of nursing school in 1977, Sharon McDermott landed a job as a fledgling RN at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. This week, she is packing up her office and her plants, departing her position as Director of Acute and Clinical Care, from which she oversees 150 nurses.
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Sept. 20-21. An indictment does not indicate guilt. William R. Snow, 43, of Belfast, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27. William B. Beck,...
Hands Over Heart Reiki opens in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Hands Over Heart Reiki studio celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. According to owner Rachel Glaser, the Pen Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide the big scissors for the event at 509 Rockland Street, in Rockport. Attending...
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Steven MacDonald
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Steven MacDonald responds:
The World of Clarence Darrow
On October 7-9 in Thomaston and October 14-16 in Belfast, I will be performing the role of Darrow in David Rintel’s play of the same name. Although Darrow’s career spanned the early decades of the 20th century, the issues he dealt with — racial prejudice, income inequality, religious intolerance and worker exploitation — will resonate strongly with modern audiences. Therefore I thought it might be helpful to provide context that will enable audiences to better understand the world in which Darrow lived and practiced law.
Restorative Justice announces new volunteer informational sessions, October training dates
A new session of Foundations in Restorative Justice training is being starts in the middle of this month for local residents who want to become restorative justice volunteers in Midcoast Maine. “Want to learn more?” said RJP Maine, in a news release. “Come to one of our upcoming info sessions...
Thomaston Grammar students recognized for being respectful
THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for being respectful at a school-wide assembly on October 5. Students receiving the Respect Award were: Trevor Campbell, Andrew Smith, Hazel Sturks, Jayla O’Hare, Essie Ross, Logan McRae, Zoey Hendron, Wyatt Mongeur, LoriLei Grout, Ivy Gamage, Michael Hall, Bryson Chipman, Lexi Trumble, Wyatt Hendron, and Sophia Chen.
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
