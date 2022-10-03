Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil production in order to tamp down oil prices that rose following Western sanctions on Russian petroleum. Their refusal to do so will likely raise prices — which benefits Vladimir Putin by allowing him to continue selling Russian oil to China and India at a higher (albeit discounted) price than would prevail if America’s Gulf Arab allies increased their production.

