Why the Saudis and Emiratis back Russia’s call for oil production cuts
Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil production in order to tamp down oil prices that rose following Western sanctions on Russian petroleum. Their refusal to do so will likely raise prices — which benefits Vladimir Putin by allowing him to continue selling Russian oil to China and India at a higher (albeit discounted) price than would prevail if America’s Gulf Arab allies increased their production.
