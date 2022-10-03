ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Wheeling, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
morgantownmag.com

Breakfast for Everyone

Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage. Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Meth located during search of Bellaire home on Wednesday morning

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant on a house on West 23rd Street in Bellaire on Wednesday morning. Though authorities aren’t saying how much, they confirm they found meth during the search. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed that one adult and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTAP

Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Reynolds Memorial Hospital will build 5 new operating rooms

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital officials unveiled their plans to build five new state-of-the-art operating rooms. The $20 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.They began with a frank appraisal of how far the hospital has come since it was acquired by WVU Medicine. “In […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

