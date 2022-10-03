Read full article on original website
Ohio Valley entertainer remembers Loretta Lynn as genuine and a born entertainer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. In the Ohio Valley, fellow country singer Slim LeHart shared the Jamboree stage with her many times. He recalls talking over old times with her, every time she came to Wheeling to perform. He said she was a natural born performer. […]
WDTV
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
West Virginia 10-year-old spreads kindness by walking for veterans
A 10-year-old girl from Doddridge County began her second year of raising money for veterans.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
morgantownmag.com
Breakfast for Everyone
Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage. Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
Morgantown woman admits to role in Michigan to West Virginia drug ring
A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in a drug ring that trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Detroit, Michigan to West Virginia.
West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
WTOV 9
Meth located during search of Bellaire home on Wednesday morning
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant on a house on West 23rd Street in Bellaire on Wednesday morning. Though authorities aren’t saying how much, they confirm they found meth during the search. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed that one adult and...
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
WTAP
Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
Reynolds Memorial Hospital will build 5 new operating rooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital officials unveiled their plans to build five new state-of-the-art operating rooms. The $20 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.They began with a frank appraisal of how far the hospital has come since it was acquired by WVU Medicine. “In […]
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
