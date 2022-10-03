Read full article on original website
Over 20 shell casings found after man and woman shot while sitting inside car on Houston's eastside
The woman was found with a wound to her back and possibly the back of her head, and the man was shot in his side, police said.
2 men shot and killed inside Alief-area Vietnamese restaurant may have been targeted, police say
Witnesses told police that one to three men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.
Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man. On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police. Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. According to police, on Sept. 25...
2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
Investigation underway after man’s body found inside burning building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a burning building Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the 12:20 p.m. call regarding a body being found at the location, located in the 1200 block of...
HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy
KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
Massive backups on Gulf Freeway and Calder North following 2-vehicle crash, TranStar says
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Multiple lanes are closed on the Gulf Freeway in League City after a major two-vehicle crash Friday, authorities said. Massive backups are happening on the Gulf Freeway and Calder. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. See more information on this from KPRC 2...
Houston police searching for 2 men who tried to rob another man in Galleria area
HOUSTON - Houston police robbery investigators are trying to find two guys who tried to rob a man at a coffee shop in the Galleria area. The incident occurred back in August. The victim was supposed to meet with the men at a coffee shop on Post Oak near Westheimer to buy some iPhones.
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
Victim flown to hospital after shooting that may be road rage related, Harris Co. sheriff says
SkyEye captured multiple constable and sheriff's office cruisers, as well as an SUV with its doors open Wednesday evening.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
Decomposed body found in southeast Houston apartment, police investigating
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after finding a decomposed body in a southeast Houston apartment. According to reports, at around 5 p.m. on Monday, employees at an apartment complex at 1300 Redford Street smelled a foul odor and saw flies near the door of an apartment. The employees called the police, and Clear Lake patrol officers arrived at the scene.
Man accused of biting part of victim’s ear off at downtown Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public’s help finding a man who partially bit someone’s ear off during an assault at a downtown Houston business. On Sunday, Aug. 14, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 400 block of Main...
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge
A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
HFD insists burned SE Houston apartment thoroughly searched despite body found 5 days after fire
A weekend fire forced residents to evacuate. At the time, HFD did not report injuries or deaths. Five days later, a body was found. Now, the assistant fire chief says stuff like this happens.
Woman robbed while paying bill in northeast Houston convenience store, police say
Surveillance video gives police hope in finding a robbery suspect who snatched more than $200 from a woman in northeast Houston.
Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
78-year-old shoved, dragged on ground by suspect during carjacking in northwest Houston, docs show
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after being accused of carjacking and dragging a 78-year-old man on Monday in northwest Houston, according to court records. The suspect, Signs Talk Abuain, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The carjacking was reported at 10...
