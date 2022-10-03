Read full article on original website
NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
NPR
Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is now at least 100, and it continues to rise in the hardest-hit counties still in search and recovery mode. On Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, the only road to the mainland is impassable for people trying to get off the island. The Coast Guard sheriff and fire department are standing by with boats and helicopters, but that is just a one-way trip. For those trying to get back on the island to check on homes or neighbors or to salvage their belongings, well, there's only one option, as NPR's Liz Baker found out.
NPR
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
Audio will be available later today. A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground.
NPR
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby. Construction of the plant...
