ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New York mayor declares state of emergency over migrant busses: ‘A humanitarian crisis’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers being sent to the city on waves of busses by Republican governors.Speaking from City Hall on Friday, Mr Adams said New York is “in a crisis situation” due to the “more than 61,000 people” now overloading the city-run shelter system. “This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice or...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NPR

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is now at least 100, and it continues to rise in the hardest-hit counties still in search and recovery mode. On Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, the only road to the mainland is impassable for people trying to get off the island. The Coast Guard sheriff and fire department are standing by with boats and helicopters, but that is just a one-way trip. For those trying to get back on the island to check on homes or neighbors or to salvage their belongings, well, there's only one option, as NPR's Liz Baker found out.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

California is going to take 9% less water from the Colorado River

California is going to take 9% less water from the Colorado River at the request of the federal government, to keep Lake Mead from falling below the level necessary to generate hydropower. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. California has stepped up to help end the Colorado River crisis. Southern California, specifically, is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy