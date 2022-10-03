ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching for arson suspect

Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s help to identify a man accused of setting the WKND Hang Suite on fire early Wednesday morning. Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching …. Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect

Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. Metro police searching for convenience store shooting …. Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. New DCS...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue

Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

NFD extinguishes large house fire in Lenox Village

A large house fire broke out in the Lenox Village neighborhood in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon. NFD extinguishes large house fire in Lenox Village. A large house fire broke out in the Lenox Village neighborhood in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon. Preds open season with European tour. Preds open season with...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
