Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
WKRN
Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching for arson suspect
Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s help to identify a man accused of setting the WKND Hang Suite on fire early Wednesday morning. Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching …. Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
WKRN
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. Metro police searching for convenience store shooting …. Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. New DCS...
WSMV
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
WKRN
NFD extinguishes large house fire in Lenox Village
A large house fire broke out in the Lenox Village neighborhood in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon. NFD extinguishes large house fire in Lenox Village. A large house fire broke out in the Lenox Village neighborhood in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon. Preds open season with European tour. Preds open season with...
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
Suspect charged after firing gun in populated area, police say
The shooting happened about a month ago on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike.
Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured
A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.
2 displaced after early morning house fire in Franklin
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating after a fire significantly damaged a townhome early Tuesday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Woman in Video After Car Break-in and Fraud (See Video)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department reports that detectives are searching for a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case that also involves a burglary. A video that was released by the MPD shows an unidentified woman allegedly making fraudulent purchases at Kroger on W....
WSMV
Franklin County deputies looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts
CAPITOL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for unknown suspects accused of stealing from Boy Scouts. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area. Some of the campers and staff had items stolen.
WSMV
‘Too bad he isn’t dead’: Man charged after metal pipe attack in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Nashville Monday night after police say he beat another man with a metal pipe. Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Metro Police responded to 150 Second Ave South after a witness called saying there was a fight underneath...
Teen charged after shooting at woman outside Antioch bar
A 17-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday night after she reportedly shot at another woman during a fight outside an Antioch bar in August.
