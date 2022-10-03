Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation just came back from a Europe trip with other EDC’s and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot to sell and market Texas to foreign companies interested in the state. Texas has become very attractive to many U.S. companies looking to...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
KFDA
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program. The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle. “It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and...
scmagazine.com
Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise
Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
Baptist Community Services to phase out short-term rehabilitation at The Arbors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Thursday announcement, Baptist Community Services (BCS) said it will phase out its short-term rehabilitation services at The Arbors by the end of the year. BCS detailed that the current rehabilitation patients at The Arbors, located at 1910 Medi Park Drive, will continue to be served until their stay […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
KFDA
USS Indianapolis survivor dies in Amarillo, service memorial in Memphis
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center has announced that one of the last know USS Indianapolis survivors had passed away in Amarillo. Veteran and Texas resident, Cleatus A. Lebow had passed away on Sept. 29. He was 98 year’s old. When Lebow was a teen,...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department update. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 man...
Entities present arguments in day 1 of Civic Center trial
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the morning session of the first day of the Potter County bench trial surrounding the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding ordinance, the legal teams for the city of Amarillo, Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly along with the team from the Texas Attorney General’s Office provided an overview on the litigation, presenting […]
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins
If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
KFDA
Archaeological tour set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An archaeological tour is set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. In celebration of Archaeology Month, the guided hike is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd. Guides will take hikers to see some...
KFDA
Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Award-winning authors will share their research about the Coronado Expedition on Thursday at West Texas A&M University. From 1540 to 1542, Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an expedition in New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and central Kansas. Richard and Shirley Flint will...
KFDA
High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite facing an array of challenges like the pandemic and inflation, High Plains Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of providing to the Panhandle with high hopes for a successful future. High Plains Food Bank hosted a luncheon today to celebrate and recognize four decades of...
KFDA
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Texans, Rejoice! A New $30M Buc-ee's Location Is Set To Break Ground Soon
Buc-ee's is headed to Amarillo.
