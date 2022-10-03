(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking has been set for either October 19 or 20 for a massive project that will result in a brand-new hospital for Connersville. Reid Health will invest more than $100 million into the property on Park Road that was once home to Kmart. Reid purchased that site early last year. The new facility will replace the current hospital building on Virginia Avenue. A hospital has been located there for more than a hundred years, and Reid officials say it’s better to start over with a new building rather than try to renovate the aging structure. The new hospital will cover 177,000 square feet over two stories. It’s expected to take about two years to construct.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO