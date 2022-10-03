Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
National Farmer’s Day at the Stockyards Ag Experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the busiest time of the year for farmers and one local museum is working to celebrate all their hard work. You can celebrate National Farmer’s Day early this year at the Stockyards Ag Experience, thanks to an event by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Adding more affordable housing in Sioux Falls for first-time homebuyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding housing is a challenge right now. Finding affordable housing is even more difficult. That’s why a developer is working closely with the City of Sioux Falls to build homes on the east side of town that could ease the need for more affordable housing.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
KELOLAND TV
Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new downtown Sioux Falls candle shop that offers unique aromas and interactive space for candle-making opportunities.
KELOLAND TV
Giving back by grilling out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
KELOLAND TV
What’s the outlook for flu season?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot to enjoy about October, including the fall weather and the changing of the leaves, but flu season isn’t so nice. “We’re seeing some activity in especially in the southern U.S. and southeastern U.S. and it should be taking off in South Dakota fairly soon here,” Sanford Health infectious disease physician Dr. Susan Hoover said.
siouxfalls.business
New construction company owner drawn by opportunity in Sioux Falls
This week’s Up-and-Comer is Brock Allen, who founded Elite Contracting in June. Seeking new opportunities for my family and I. I stay in Sioux Falls because I have a great opportunity to do something great and help people with the kind of work I do. This city offers people a great opportunity to make a name for yourself and to be successful; you just have to go out and have the will to put your nose down and work. That’s how I go about it.
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
KELOLAND TV
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Park and Rec Director resigns
The search is under way in Brookings for a new Director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The City received the resignation of current Director Dusty Rodiek, effective October 14th. Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno says Rodiek is taking a job in Watertown…. Rodiek says he has enjoyed his...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
KELOLAND TV
Button batteries pose danger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of children swallowing batteries has doubled over the past decade, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. And the batteries they are ingesting are more dangerous than ever. Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.
