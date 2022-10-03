Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130K after troops turned away
The state of Florida will reimburse about $130,000 to the Indiana National Guard after some of its troops were called in to aid in Hurricane Ian efforts and then turned away.
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
wevv.com
Indiana officials urging precautions against mosquitoes due to detection of rare virus
The Indiana Department of Health is sending out an alert for residents after the detection of a rare virus in several northern areas of the state. A Thursday news release from IDOH says that Eastern equine encephalitis, otherwise known as "EEE," has been detected in multiple northern Indiana counties. According...
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana
According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WISH-TV
Bird flu has Indiana farmers on high alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert. “We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
WLWT 5
Gas prices on the rise again: Here's where pump prices stand in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
There's been a recent rise in prices at the pump, including in the tri-state area. According to AAA, the rise is attributed to right supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose seven cents...
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
