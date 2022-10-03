ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

Wave 3

Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
INDIANA STATE
Field & Stream

Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana

According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
OHIO STATE
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bird flu has Indiana farmers on high alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert. “We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.
INDIANA STATE
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana

Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
WARSAW, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
horseandrider.com

Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana

On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

