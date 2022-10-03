ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19 premiere, episode 1 (10/06/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back with the highly anticipated season 19 premiere. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama including fuboTV. Episode one titled “Everything Has Changed” will air tonight, Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Free Online

Cast: Derek Hough Maggie Smith Hugh Bonneville Michelle Dockery. An hour long special hosted by Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Hough talks to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.
Where to Watch and Stream Difficult Years Free Online

Cast: Umberto Spadaro Ave Ninchi Enzo Biliotti Massimo Girotti Delia Scala. Aldo Piscitello, a minor government clerk, is forced in 1934 to join the Fascist party. When the war comes, he finds himself able only to talk ineffectually in secret against Mussolini, even as his own son Giovanni is sent into battle. By the end of the war, Aldo has found the courage to stand up for his beliefs, but by then it is too late.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
What to Watch podcast: Chucky is going in for the kill on season 2 premiere

On today's What to Watch, Reginald the Vampire debuts, Chucky and Kung Fu return. Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Coldplay's Chris Martin and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield's health news, and the death of Loretta Lynn. Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's...
Where to Watch and Stream Jack of All Trades, Master of None Free Online

Cast: Thanasis Vengos Marika Krevata Giorgos Gavriilidis Niki Linardou Giannis Vogiatzis. Thanasis Vengos plays a poor young man that comes to Athens looking for a job. We watch as he tries many different jobs; druggist, photographer, even wrestling referee. The result is always hilarious and explosive!. Is Jack of All...
What to Watch podcast: The Midnight Club meets today on Netflix

On today's What to Watch podcast, a new Hellraiser and Let the Right One In debut, The Real Housewives of Potomac and Derry Girls return, and The Midnight Club is officially in session. Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the week (from The White Lotus) and entertainment headlines, including casting...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no show on the list of Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
Is ‘Amsterdam’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

A doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer walk into an Amsterdam train station. This isn’t the set-up for a joke, this is the premise of the new Christian Bale movie, Amsterdam, which opens in theaters this weekend. Loosely based on the true story of a 1933 plot to overthrow U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install a dictator, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as the three prime suspects in a murder of a US Senator in the 1930s. But the star power doesn’t end there—the Amsterdam cast also includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike...
