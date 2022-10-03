Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Biggest lesson learned from Buccaneers matchup with Chiefs
While it may have seemed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans that there were not many positives to come out of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in week four, that would be very incorrect. Sometimes, it takes playing a great team like the Chiefs to really test a team...
Agents: Raiders signing veteran WR Albert Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson, according to the player’s agents. Wilson caught 25 passes
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
