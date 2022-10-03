Read full article on original website
For those without insurance, FEMA help is a lifeline after Hurricane Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. – Angela Zwarycz stood outside the Oviedo Cultural Center on Center Lake Lane Thursday with her hands full of forms. Zwarycz had just applied for help from FEMA at a mobile registration intake center after her home flooded following Hurricane Ian. “I think a lot of people...
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Seminole County for hurricane victims
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it will operate a mobile Business Recovery Center for Seminole County starting Friday. Officials said that staff at the center will help Floridians with applying for the SBA disaster loan program to receive assistance with losses from Hurricane Ian.
Orange County sees $172M in damages so far, flooding affecting assessments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – So far, Orange County is looking at nearly $200 million in damages because of Hurricane Ian, and that number could go up. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane Ian | Crocs is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary | Become a News 6 Insider]
‘The roof went flying:’ Ormond Beach man sets up tent after hurricane blew his roof away
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – William Cullen of Ormond Beach is hanging onto what is left of his home after Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds tore through, leaving the home unlivable. “The patio came off, then the roof went flying over there, then the wall in the back buckled out,” Cullen said.
FEMA opens first Mobile Registration Intake Center in Geneva
GENEVA, Fla. – FEMA opened its first Mobile Registration Intake Center in Seminole County Wednesday, as FEMA tries to reach out to people dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian. These intake centers will have FEMA representatives available to help with your application and any questions. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX set...
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
Orlando residents sift damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at flood-ravaged condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents are sifting through damage at an Orlando condo complex that saw dozens of rescues after Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm hit, floodwater receded from Dockside at Ventura, but waterlogged belongings remain. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
City officials announce updates for Altamonte Springs following Hurricane Ian
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs city officials announced a list of updates for public amenities Tuesday as crews continue to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Among the updates, officials provided the following list of openings and closures for city parks and centers. Openings. The city library...
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planning visit to Astor as soon as possible
ASTOR, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told News 6 its team is setting up a visit to the town of Astor as soon as possible to study possible methods to prevent future flooding from storms. On Thursday, the St. Johns River flowed more than two feet...
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
As flooding recedes, is Central Florida prepared for a wave of evictions?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Anger and sorrow poured out of the Cypress Landing Apartment complex Tuesday, after residents found out they’d be forced to leave their flooded first-floor units by the end of the month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For the 200 families affected,...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
‘You can’t design for that:’ Record rainfall leaves parts of Ponce Inlet flooded days after storm
PONCE INLET, Fla. – Communities on Volusia County’s east coast saw the most rainfall in Central Florida during Hurricane Ian. One of those was Ponce Inlet, where many homes are still under water and town leaders are working to get the water out. “Today was the first day...
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
Osteen neighbors along St. Johns River stay resilient despite rising waters
OSTEEN, Fla. – Robyne Meeker is enjoying the island life. She has a seat in her lawn chair just feet from the water. A breeze flows through the queen palms just overhead. But this is no tropical getaway. She’s up against her Osteen home on the last sliver of land not yet taken by the St. Johns River.
Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply
UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
