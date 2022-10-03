ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

click orlando

FEMA opens first Mobile Registration Intake Center in Geneva

GENEVA, Fla. – FEMA opened its first Mobile Registration Intake Center in Seminole County Wednesday, as FEMA tries to reach out to people dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian. These intake centers will have FEMA representatives available to help with your application and any questions. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX set...
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
click orlando

Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
click orlando

Osteen neighbors along St. Johns River stay resilient despite rising waters

OSTEEN, Fla. – Robyne Meeker is enjoying the island life. She has a seat in her lawn chair just feet from the water. A breeze flows through the queen palms just overhead. But this is no tropical getaway. She’s up against her Osteen home on the last sliver of land not yet taken by the St. Johns River.
Orlando Weekly

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
click orlando

Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
