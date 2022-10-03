ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and five other people were injured in an Orange County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue in Orlando at about 5:42 p.m. [TRENDING:...
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for the more than 400-foot attraction after...
Deputies: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing man in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Orlando Monday afternoon. on Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road Monday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road regarding the shooting...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
3 arrested in fatal shooting in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orlando men were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in unincorporated Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the 26-year-old victim shot in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway roads on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 12:35 a.m., after receiving calls of a man stumbling in the road and covered in blood.
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
