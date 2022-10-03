Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and five other people were injured in an Orange County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue in Orlando at about 5:42 p.m. [TRENDING:...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman arrested after striking man in the head with a beer bottle
A 73-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery after she hit a man with a beer bottle in Sebastian, Florida. The woman told the police that she was tired of being abused. The Sebastian Police Department received the call on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a...
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
15-year-old arrested after attacking St. Cloud High School resource officer, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after attacking a resource officer at St. Cloud High School who was trying to break up a fight between two boys, according to the Osceola County school district. Police said the incident occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus...
click orlando
Detectives searching for man who attempted to abduct girl at Umatilla bus stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County detectives are seeking information on a man who attempted to force a girl into a car at an Umatilla bus stop nearly two weeks ago. Deputies said they responded to the attempted abduction at 14000 block of 202nd Terrace around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
spacecoastdaily.com
Titusville Man Critically Injured in Sept. 25 Crash Dies, FHP Upgrades Charges to DUI Manslaughter for Bryan Keith Holifield
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The 20-year-old Titusville man who was critically injured in a Sept. 25 crash has died at Holmes Regional Medical Center, according to Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi. Lt. Crescenzi said the charges filed against Bryan Keith Holifield, 47,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Man Charged with DUI Manslaughter After Killing Titusville Man in Wrong-Way Crash on US-1
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida Highway Patrol has upgraded the charges for a Leaksville, Alabama, man who was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Titusville man in a fatal wrong-way crash on September 25 on US Hwy. 1 and Dairy Road. Authorities arrested and charged Bryan...
Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for the more than 400-foot attraction after...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing man in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Orlando Monday afternoon. on Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road Monday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road regarding the shooting...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
cbs12.com
Major crash blocks Northbound lanes of I-95 in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down Northbound lanes of I-95 in Indian River County. Pictures shared to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Facebook page show the tractor-trailer turned over on its side in the middle of the highway. The...
click orlando
3 arrested in fatal shooting in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orlando men were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in unincorporated Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the 26-year-old victim shot in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway roads on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 12:35 a.m., after receiving calls of a man stumbling in the road and covered in blood.
click orlando
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
WESH
Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
fox29.com
Florida mayor accused of hitting man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - The mayor of a Florida town was arrested after police said he hit another man in the face with a rake while they were cleaning up a park in Brevard County after Hurricane Ian. David Berkman, 59, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. According to an affidavit...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
