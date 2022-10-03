ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: Several overnight road closures on Bardstown Road this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be experiencing some closures this month. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is conducting an asphalt resurfacing project that will require overnight lane and road closures beginning next week. The closure will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting the night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Road Closure Announced in Switzerland County

A fog seal project is scheduled for Wednesday. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - A fog sealing project will close a Switzerland County Road on Wednesday. According to the Switzerland County Highway Department, Turtle Creek Road will close Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The closure will occur from State Road 25...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Blasting at new VA Medical Center halted after it sent rocks flying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting on the new VA Medical Center has been suspended indefinitely due to an incident at the construction site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that during the blasting, "fragments of sediment and rock landed on Interstate 264, Watterson Expressway, and onto adjacent properties causing damage."
CROSSGATE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Madison Man Seriously Injured in Tuesday Morning Crash

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near U.S. 421 early Tuesday morning. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash near Madison. Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 400 North, just east of...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County

BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN

