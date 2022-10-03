Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Interstate ramp in Spaghetti Junction scheduled to close this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has another scheduled ramp closure in Spaghetti Junction on Saturday. The ramp from Interstate 65 South to Interstate 64 West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This will be a complete closure. This is the...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Several overnight road closures on Bardstown Road this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be experiencing some closures this month. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is conducting an asphalt resurfacing project that will require overnight lane and road closures beginning next week. The closure will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting the night...
Wave 3
Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and federal investigators are now digging through records looking into why a blast at the site of the new VA hospital in Louisville sent debris raining where it shouldn’t. Blasting has been suspended for now. State investigators from the Division of Mines were on...
Wave 3
Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been suspended following a construction incident on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In a release, the USACE said during blasting on site, fragments of rock and sediment...
WLKY.com
Traffic: Injury crash could cause delays north on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This accident has been cleared. An injury crash could cause delays in eastern Jefferson County. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Closure Announced in Switzerland County
A fog seal project is scheduled for Wednesday. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - A fog sealing project will close a Switzerland County Road on Wednesday. According to the Switzerland County Highway Department, Turtle Creek Road will close Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The closure will occur from State Road 25...
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
wdrb.com
$1.6 million grant will improve infrastructure in rapidly-growing Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grant money totaling $1.6 million will help improve issues in one of Kentucky's 10 fastest-growing counties. Bullitt County will use the money to fund three projects that will help support continued growth through expanded internet service, resurfaced roads and extended water services. "We have...
WLKY.com
Blasting at new VA Medical Center halted after it sent rocks flying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting on the new VA Medical Center has been suspended indefinitely due to an incident at the construction site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that during the blasting, "fragments of sediment and rock landed on Interstate 264, Watterson Expressway, and onto adjacent properties causing damage."
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council continues to delay reappointment of TARC board member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council continues to delay the reappointment of a Transit Authority of River City board member. The stalling is due to complaints about safety and delays. The government oversight committee tabled the reappointment of Vice Chair Carla Dearing after concerning reports from both riders...
WLKY.com
ARP funding will pay for seven projects that will add 300 affordable housing units throughout Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Affordable housing in the Metro will change in the coming years, thanks to federal funding. On Thursday, city leaders announced the seven projects that will split the nearly $40 million of American Rescue Plan dollars. Christie McCravy is the executive director for the Louisville Affordable Housing...
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
wdrb.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors to open new southern Indiana location Friday, Oct. 7
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open a new store Friday off Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville. The 63,000 square-foot location comes with 60 new jobs. It will carry sporting goods and outdoor equipment from little league to fishing and grilling. The company said Jeffersonville was the...
WLKY.com
Airport officials, first responders conduct live training simulation at Louisville Muhammad Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Airport and city officials are bracing for the disaster that hopefully never happens. Split-second decisions can be the difference between losing a life or saving one. In case of a disaster ever happening at the airport, they want to be prepared. On Wednesday, a live training...
eaglecountryonline.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Tuesday Morning Crash
Two vehicles were involved in the crash near U.S. 421 early Tuesday morning. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash near Madison. Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 400 North, just east of...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
WLKY.com
New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County
BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
Inside Indiana Business
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
