Yankton, SD

KELOLAND TV

Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
sdstandardnow.com

South Dakotans must not fall for Kristi Noem’s blatantly campaign-driven pledge to drop sales tax on food

Well, well, well. Gov. Kristi Noem has decided that a repeal of the grocery tax is just what the campaign is calling for. Are South Dakotans going to fall for it?. Is the governor feeling a push from Jamie Smith that has warranted her high-powered “unpaid advisor” Corey Lewandowski to come to the rescue? Is it time for a top-of-fold sure thing that will resonate with the voters? As they say, “timing is everything.”
KELOLAND TV

DGA undecided on helping Smith’s run for SD governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem has received at least $2,680,000 since 2020 from the Republican Governors Association’s Right Turn political action committee as she seeks election to a second term this November as South Dakota’s governor. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association hasn’t decided yet whether its...
kotatv.com

South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the extensive efforts to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, the Justice Department along with its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams to phone scams over the past year. Substantial efforts were also made to return money to fraud victims. Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force of the Department is now expanding to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas, according to a release from DOJ.
KELOLAND TV

A gap in coverage for South Dakota foster kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer the South Dakota Department of Social Services announced Governor Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative recruited more than 300 new foster families. It’s a tough, but important job and one the state needs more families to fill. KELOLAND Investigates one of...
Jean Hunhoff
Kristi Noem
KELOLAND TV

Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Evidently Sending Guards to Border to Wage Political War

Governor Kristi Noem has kept her travel details secret for “security reasons”. Now “security concerns” are why we don’t get to know where she’s sending our National Guard:. A battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard was thanked by Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S....
KELOLAND TV

Florida couple hosting high dollar Noem fundraiser

PALM BEACH, FL (KELO) — An ocean-front mansion nine-blocks up the beach from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will play host to a high-dollar fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The fundraiser is currently scheduled for October 14, 2022 at the Palm Beach home of Amanda...
brookingsradio.com

Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith.
KEVN

South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
KELOLAND TV

Medicaid patients struggle to find orthodontic care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This November, South Dakota voters will have a chance to decide whether Medicaid should be expanded to cover more people. At the end of August, there were 147,630 the people on Medicaid, including nearly 93,000 children. Medicaid provides access to health care many families...
KELOLAND TV

SFPD reports increase in fentanyl use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Fentanyl use and distribution has been on the rise over the last three years across the United States and here in South Dakota. Yesterday, KELOLAND reported that the Rapid City Police Department expects to break last year’s record for seizures. On the eastern side of the state… Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are also seeing an increase.
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigation, battery dangers and frost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday!. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. An investigation is underway by the South Dakota DCI into potential illegal activity occurring within the Yankton County Department of Equalization. A Northwest Iowa couple is...
KELOLAND TV

Ex-pharmacist appears in court for drug theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. Cody Carstensen made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of taking several prescription medications including morphine and oxycodone between June 2019 and February 2022.
