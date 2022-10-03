Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Local Toys for Tots Chapter Looking for Volunteers
Brooklyn, MI – Toys for Tots Marine Corps League Irish Hills Chapter is looking for volunteers to help with the annual toy/fundraiser campaign. According to Lenawee County Coordinator Jim Pibbles, he is looking for one or two people… preferably retired… to help from November 1st through the end of December.
whmi.com
Longtime Local Firefighter Passes Away
A longtime local firefighter has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
wlen.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Recognized by City of Adrian
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian proclaimed that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month at their recent Commission meeting. Adrian Mayor Angie Heath read the proclamation to Jessica Brainerd, who is a member of Surviving to Thriving. She accepted the proclamation, and talked about an upcoming event…. Tune...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
wlen.com
Lenawee Community Foundation Selects Bronna Kahle as Next President and CEO
Adrian, MI – The Board of Directors of the Lenawee Community Foundation has announced that Bronna Kahle has been selected to be its next President and Chief Executive Officer. A post on the LCF Facebook page says that current President and CEO Joe Williams will be leaving his position...
Student made online threat that closed Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School
ANN ARBOR, MI - A Washtenaw County middle school student who made a threat online that forced Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School to close this week has been identified and suspended by his school district. The Ann Arbor Police Department received a report of the social media threat late...
wlen.com
Robinson Planetarium at Adrian College Sets Dates for October Programs
Adrian, MI – The Robinson Planetarium at Adrian College has set its “Star Talk Halloween, an Astronomy Holiday” program schedule for October. Shows are for all ages and scheduled on Fridays in October — 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th — starting at 7 p.m. All programs are free and open to the public. Each program lasts approximately 50 minutes.
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Developments underway at St. John's via $15.8 million 'Campaign for Innovation'
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced "The Campaign for Innovation" on Wednesday, a multi-million dollar program aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and student empowerment. The $15.8 million campaign will fund several new infrastructural developments at the school, including a "Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship"...
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
66 animals seized from house in Leslie
Ingham County Animal Control officers, alongside Michigan State Police, seized 66 animals from a home in Leslie on Wednesday.
wlen.com
Share the Warmth & Housing Help of Lenawee Working to Secure Possible Grant Funding for Adrian Inn Improvements
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission approved a lease agreement for the Adrian Inn to be managed by Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the Warmth. WLEN News talked to the Executive Director of Share the Warmth, Kelly Castleberry after the vote. She is also a Commissioner, and abstained from voting on that particular resolution.
Fire destroys home near Ann Arbor, displaces family of seven
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Scio Township family of seven was displaced from their home early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in their garage then quickly consumed the home. Fire crews were called at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, to a home on Westview Way off W....
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found horse
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a horse that was found Tuesday. According to authorities, the horse was found near the intersection of Jonesville and Thompson roads. A photo of the horse can be seen above. Anyone who owns the horse, or anyone who knows...
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
