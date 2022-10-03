ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota#Fall Colors#Oranges#Fall Foliage
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway

In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Cool start to the weekend; Milder trends early next week

We have a chilly morning in progress across KELOLAND, with many areas dropping into the 20s and 30s. Huron has fallen to 22 degrees so far as of 7am. The dry environment has been conducive for the colder overnight lows. Many areas are way below average for rain the past 30 days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Popcorn harvest in 1982

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — From corn to soybeans, harvest is underway in South Dakota. But those aren’t the only crops that can come out of a field. In this weeks Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you how harvest went for popcorn farmers.
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Anglers react to Ohio walleye incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When an organizer of several large fishing tournaments in South Dakota heard that two anglers had been accused of putting weights inside fish in an Ohio tournament, he felt sick. “This incident is so tough,” said Curt Underhill of The Fishing Crew of South...
OHIO STATE
newscenter1.tv

Who’s moving to South Dakota?

RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cold air arriving this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a prolonged period of mild weather, the weather is finally showing signs of change. As it turns out, the timing of the colder weather is right on cue. A big cool down is coming for the northern plains this week. Temperatures will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Zoo, Butterfly House announce merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces. That announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a news conference at the zoo. One change in the partnership will be the location of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Within the next two years, a new butterfly house and aquarium will be built on the Great Plains Zoo campus.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

