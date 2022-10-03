Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
KELOLAND TV
Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
KEVN
South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway
In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota weather: What to do around your house and for your pets as the first freeze arrives
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the first freeze of the season on the forecast, it’s important to know what you need to do before the temperature drops. As the nights grow colder, the time of year is approaching to start scheduling or doing your own lawn and garden maintenance.
KELOLAND TV
Cool start to the weekend; Milder trends early next week
We have a chilly morning in progress across KELOLAND, with many areas dropping into the 20s and 30s. Huron has fallen to 22 degrees so far as of 7am. The dry environment has been conducive for the colder overnight lows. Many areas are way below average for rain the past 30 days.
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Popcorn harvest in 1982
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — From corn to soybeans, harvest is underway in South Dakota. But those aren’t the only crops that can come out of a field. In this weeks Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you how harvest went for popcorn farmers.
KELOLAND TV
Anglers react to Ohio walleye incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When an organizer of several large fishing tournaments in South Dakota heard that two anglers had been accused of putting weights inside fish in an Ohio tournament, he felt sick. “This incident is so tough,” said Curt Underhill of The Fishing Crew of South...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
newscenter1.tv
Who’s moving to South Dakota?
RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
KELOLAND TV
Cold air arriving this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a prolonged period of mild weather, the weather is finally showing signs of change. As it turns out, the timing of the colder weather is right on cue. A big cool down is coming for the northern plains this week. Temperatures will be...
KELOLAND TV
Zoo, Butterfly House announce merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces. That announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a news conference at the zoo. One change in the partnership will be the location of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Within the next two years, a new butterfly house and aquarium will be built on the Great Plains Zoo campus.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
KELOLAND TV
Adding more affordable housing in Sioux Falls for first-time homebuyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding housing is a challenge right now. Finding affordable housing is even more difficult. That’s why a developer is working closely with the City of Sioux Falls to build homes on the east side of town that could ease the need for more affordable housing.
