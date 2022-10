DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights police commissioner, Dr. Joseph E. Thomas Jr., has passed away at the age of 72. Thomas had been hired as the city’s first police commissioner in January on a six-month basis, which had been extended once already. He answered directly to Mayor Bill Bazzi and oversaw all administrative operations and strategic planning for the department.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO