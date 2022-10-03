Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
inforney.com
Officials: High potential for wildfires, grass fires remains in East Texas
The temperatures in East Texas have cooled some with the onset of fall, but officials caution that dry conditions remain, bringing with them a sustained increased threat of wildfires. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said low humidity during the past few weeks in the county has brought...
Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
2 arrested after East Texas copper theft from petroleum company
UPDATE: Wayne Alan Cox turned himself into the Titus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company. The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus […]
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
One killed in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine. DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of...
KLTV
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street when a pedestrian in a motorized [..]
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
KLTV
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
The East Texas Crisis Center honored men and women it sees as going “above and beyond” in taking a stand against domestic violence with the annual HOPE Awards. This year’s ceremony was held at The Foundry Coffee House. Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store...
Comments / 0