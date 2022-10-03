ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stock markets fall ahead of US employment update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data investors hope will persuade the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo and Hong Kong, the region's biggest markets, retreated. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices...
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, and stocks are falling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in midday trading after the government said employers hired...
US futures mixed ahead of US employment update

Wall Street shifted between small gains as losses early Friday with all eyes on the release of U.S. employment data that could affect decisions by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to curb inflation through interest rate hikes. Futures for the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% and futures for...
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.
