Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Texas trooper under investigation after Uvalde shooting fired from district
The former trooper was recognized by parents.
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Amber Alert issued for newborn abducted by non-custodial mother in Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect police are looking...
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Have you been targeted? Catalytic converter thefts on the rise nationwide
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing across the nation and the problem is worse here in Texas than in almost any other state besides California.
Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is now at least 100, and it continues to rise in the hardest-hit counties still in search and recovery mode. On Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, the only road to the mainland is impassable for people trying to get off the island. The Coast Guard sheriff and fire department are standing by with boats and helicopters, but that is just a one-way trip. For those trying to get back on the island to check on homes or neighbors or to salvage their belongings, well, there's only one option, as NPR's Liz Baker found out.
Lake Buchanan neighbors missed liquor license protest window due to incorrect address
Residents of Silver Creek, a small rural community on Lake Buchanan in Burnet County, said they were denied their right to protest the opening of a new bar directly across the street from their neighborhood.
Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation
When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?
