Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence set to bounce back
With Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones and Brian Hoyer out or in doubt for Week 5, the waiver wire is humming for streaming or long-term help. And we don't even hit bye weeks until Week 6,. It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Browns hold off Chargers' charge; Rams, Ravens get back on track
Chaos Week didn't come to full fruition in Week 4, and Week 5 probably isn't the spot for it. (Or is it?) There are plenty of heavy underdogs who can cover. We've got a Thursday game with an injured superstar RB and a Sunday morning London game with a large spread.
CBS Sports
College football top 25: North Dakota State star FB elevates Bison in latest FCS Power Rankings
Entering Week 6 puts the Football Championship Subdivision at nearly the midseason point. While we are not quite there yet, we are far enough into it to see some pictures clearing up to become much sharper images. For instance, with regards to the Walter Payton Award, you would be hard-pressed...
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders replace Carson Wentz with QB at No. 2; Panthers, Texans also address position
Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett. This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Battling ankle injury
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Jennings played 18 of the 49ers' 49 snaps on offense (37 percent) in the Week 4 victory, turning his four targets...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
CBS Sports
Cole Beasley retires: Former Bills, Cowboys receiver walks away two weeks after joining Buccaneers
Exactly two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is leaving Tampa Bay ... and the NFL entirely. The veteran wide receiver appeared in two games for the NFC South contender as a practice-squad call-up, but he's decided ahead of Week 5 to retire from football, his agents told NFL Media Wednesday, citing a desire to "be a full-time dad and husband" at home.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tending to shoulder issue
Penny was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. On the heels of his 151-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Week 4 win at Detroit, Penny had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with the media, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. At the outset of practice Wednesday, Penny was spotted on the side during warmups, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, and he apparently didn't take any reps during the closed portion of practice either. As a result, Penny's status will be one to monitor Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in New Orleans. Rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the next running backs behind Penny on the team's depth chart.
CBS Sports
Tavon Austin: Parting ways with Bills
The Bills were given a practice squad exemption for Austin on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Austin previously signed with Buffalo's practice squad after failing to carve out a roster spot in the team's crowded wide receiver corps this preseason. The 32-year-old caught 24 of his 37 targets for 213 yards and a touchdown over 13 games with Jacksonville last season, marking his most significant usage in the passing game since 2016 with the Rams. Austin totaled 1,515 punt-return yards and 1,361 rushing yards during his first nine seasons in the NFL, and his best value may come in a similar specialist role moving forward.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Edmunds didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds notched nine tackles, including two for loss, during the team's Week 4 win over the Ravens, but he appears to have picked up a hamstring issue as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Bills need to make a decision on his status for Week 5.
CBS Sports
Colts vs. Broncos score: Live updates, TV, stream, odds as Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan square off in prime time
The Indianapolis Colts are still in the mix for the AFC South race, despite their start to the season. Indianapolis won't have Jonathan Taylor in Thursday night's showdown with the Denver Broncos, making the prime-time matchup even more critical for Matt Ryan and the passing game to make an impact.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
CBS Sports
Saints' J.P. Holtz: Signed to active roster
The Saints signed Holtz off the practice squad Wednesday. Holtz has landed a permanent spot on New Orleans' active roster after being elevated from the team's practice squad for the first time in Week 4. The 29-year-old served as the team's third-string tight end behind Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, as Nick Vannett did not see the field Sunday. Though Holtz did not record a target while playing 10 offensive snaps, he seems poised to take over as the team's No. 3 tight end moving forward.
