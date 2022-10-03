ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes

By George Noleff
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziYZK_0iKRspQJ00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June.

A daily stocking schedule can be found on the DWR webpage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBeES_0iKRspQJ00
A conservation officers stocks trout in the Roanoke River

The Roanoke River, Tinker Creek, Glade Creek, Pigg River, Jennings Creek, and Douthat Lake are among the locations that will received regular stockings of trout.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
VIRGINIA STATE
visitshenandoahcounty.com

7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Eight Virginia Recipients of the 2022 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an award of over $614,000 in USDA grants for eight specialty crop projects in Virginia today. The project awards resulted from a competitive grant process established by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) to support specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of

State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
DUFFIELD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Trout#Go Fish#Local Life#Stocking#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Dwr#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy