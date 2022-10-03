ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Recreational water advisory in effect after kerosene spill in Clayton

By Colleen Hammond
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A recreational water advisory has been issued by the Town of Clayton after a kerosene spill in Little Creek, authorities announced on Monday.

Clean-up of Little Creek is underway after the T. R. Lee Oil Co. was involved in a kerosene release near a section of Little Creek between Main Street through the U.S. 70 Business corridor to Lombard Street.

Little Creek is not a source of drinking water, and the area’s drinking water has not been affected, said the Town of Clayton and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Until the water is tested and declared safe, environmental, and public health officials recommend:

  • “Avoid swimming, wading or fishing in this section of Little Creek until further notice.
  • Avoid skin contact with water, soil and sediment in or near the river.
  • If skin comes in contact with contaminated sediment or water, thoroughly wash the affected area with soap and water.
  • If you are concerned that you, your family and/or pets have been exposed to these waterways contact your health care provider or veterinarian.”

The Johnston County town urges residents to report if they notice any discolored water, sheens or fish kills in these waterways. Visitors are instructed to avoid coming into contact with these waters and report these conditions to 919-553-1530 or info@townofclaytonnc.org .

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism.

