Attorney: Prude's children 'satisfied' with settlement
Rochester, N.Y. — Daniel Prude's five children are satisfied with the $12 million settlement they've reached with the City of Rochester, according to their attorney. Although they say no amount of money could bring their father back, attorney Stephen Schwarz said the settlement was really meant to hold the city and the Rochester Police Department accountable for what happened in March 2020, when Prude died one week after being physically restrained by officers.
Faith & Blue events to kick off this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Law enforcement and churches are pillars of safety and fellowship in the community. Thursday marked the beginning of “Faith & Blue”. It includes a weekend of events to promote the partnership between police and faith organizations. “I believe that this is one of the...
Experts remind women about importance of mammograms
Brighton, N.Y. — A woman's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is 12 percent, not considering any family or other risk factors, according to Elizabeth Wende Breast Care. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and experts are urging women to get screened and not ignore their health. For most...
Redistricting decision causes protests outside Monroe County Office Building
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he is bringing in experts to take redistricting maps back to the drawing board. On Thursday, the decision was protested outside the County Office Building by some residents. Legislator President Sabrina Lamar and Legislator Rachel Barnhart say they the proposed...
Bright Spot: Recognizing former school counselor
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on former school counselor Qushon Bertram-Taylor and school safety officer Mykael Larkin. They have been recognized by the Rochester City School District for responding to a call for a student in need. Bertram-Taylor received a call from a former student, on a...
City reaches $12 million settlement with Prude's estate
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday the city reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude — the largest civil rights settlement in the city's history. After more than two years, the City of Rochester has come to a settlement agreement with the...
Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
Police say illegal marijuana sales fueling much of the violence in Rochester
This week, police revealed a series of violent crimes this summer in Rochester were linked to a turf war between two rival gangs over the sale of marijuana. The gang members were allegedly responsible for arsons, shootings and three homicides including the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Some of the suspects had been allegedly recruited from other states to commit violence against rival marijuana dealers in Rochester.
Rochester legislator responds to gang member arrests
Rochester, N.Y. — Police shared details Tuesday about a large-scale investigation into a feud between rival gangs and a marijuana distribution network. One gang member allegedly recruited gang members from out of state to engage in criminal activity against another local gang. Police said the group was responsible for a string of violent crimes — shootings, arson and homicides — including the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
A creative send-off for Ginny Ryan
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan is ending her broadcast news career on Friday. She will sign off at the end of the 5:00 p.m. newscast. All this week, we have been sharing well wishes from her current and former colleagues and members of the community. One from...
Felon accused of discharging gun at Rochester train station pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted felon accused of discharging a gun at Rochester's Amtrak station and at the House of Mercy last year has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey said Alejandro Rivera, 36, had traveled from Schenectady to Rochester on an Amtrak train in April 2021 when he pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired it into a wall, apparently by accident, forcing people to run for cover.
PAB staff member placed on administrative leave
Rochester, N.Y. — Mike Higgins, chief of policy and oversight for Rochester's Police Accountability Board, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a city spokesperson. Two other staff members were fired in September, according to the city. The city could not share details about what happened and...
Monroe County breaks ground on new pickleball courts
Chili, N.Y. — Local leaders broke ground Wednesday on eight new pickleball courts at Monroe County parks. Four new courts are being built Black Creek Park in Chili, along with four more at Mendon Ponds Park. “Pickleball has become increasingly popular in our area and it’s important for us...
Opening statements begin in former Hilton principal's trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former principal of Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen children. The first witness called by the prosecution, a former Northwood student, testified that Ashton...
Man jailed in Livingston County arrested for Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — A man already in custody in the Livingston County Jail now faces charges for a shooting over the summer in Rochester. Byron Davis Jr., 29, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man at North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street just before 6 p.m. June 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Drug ring, gang rivalry brought Vickers to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Out-of-town gang members, weapons and drugs were all tied to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two others over the summer. "I think if we did not make these arrests, the homicide rate would be higher than it would have been,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a press conference Tuesday.
Man accused of slashing security guard at Henrietta Walmart
Henrietta, N.Y. — A convicted felon is accused of attacking security guards with a knife while stealing from Walmart in Henrietta. Deputies responded to the store around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery in progress. Johnny Lee Greggs, 64, of Rochester, was allegedly trying to leave...
Boat renamed in Tubman's honor
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Canals organization is honoring Rochester's connection to those who led slaves to freedom. A boat at Corn Hill Landing was renamed Tuesday in honor of Harriet Tubman, as part of her bicentennial celebration. Tubman used the Genesee River and the canal system...
Geneva Police investigating after hand grenade mailed to Geneva City Court
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department says two suspicious packages were mailed to Geneva City Court Tuesday morning from the U.S. Postal Service. In following protocol, court security sent the packages through an x-ray machine where a hand grenade was found. Police say the building was evacuated as...
