Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Enjoy today's mild weather! Over the next 24 hours, temperatures will drop drastically. Today will bring some sunshine at times this morning. But through the day, there will be more clouds building into the area. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be another mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.Into tonight, clouds will linger. There will be a few showers moving through the area overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO