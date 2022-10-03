Read full article on original website
Cooler weather to reach Rochester this weekend
Hey ICYMI last night, Ginny Ryan gave weather a shot during the FOX show. Check it out. Back to our weather. The past two days have been warmer thanks to sunshine and high pressure pumping in some milder air from the Ohio valley. That will change early Friday as a cool front approaches from the West during the morning hours of Friday.
Much colder weather on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Enjoy today's mild weather! Over the next 24 hours, temperatures will drop drastically. Today will bring some sunshine at times this morning. But through the day, there will be more clouds building into the area. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be another mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.Into tonight, clouds will linger. There will be a few showers moving through the area overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.
Faith & Blue events to kick off this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Law enforcement and churches are pillars of safety and fellowship in the community. Thursday marked the beginning of “Faith & Blue”. It includes a weekend of events to promote the partnership between police and faith organizations. “I believe that this is one of the...
A creative send-off for Ginny Ryan
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan is ending her broadcast news career on Friday. She will sign off at the end of the 5:00 p.m. newscast. All this week, we have been sharing well wishes from her current and former colleagues and members of the community. One from...
Black Button Distilling moving to larger location
Rochester, N.Y. — A popular distillery in the city is planning a big move. Black Button Distilling announced Tuesday it plans to move to a larger building at 1344 University Ave. by next summer. The distillery recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at its current location on Railroad Street, about...
Crumpets with Carter: Sam samples an English specialty
Rochester, N.Y. — Crumpets are a staple of English kitchens, and Rochester now has a place where you can find them. Sam Carter visited Evinn Neadow, also known as The Crumpet Lady, to learn more about crumpets and why she brought them to Rochester.
Experts remind women about importance of mammograms
Brighton, N.Y. — A woman's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is 12 percent, not considering any family or other risk factors, according to Elizabeth Wende Breast Care. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and experts are urging women to get screened and not ignore their health. For most...
Fire under investigation at Henrietta moving company facility
Henrietta, N.Y. — A fire at a building that houses a moving company on Jarley Road, right next to Interstate 390, is under investigation. Crews responded around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer on fire near the building. Firefighters said the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, which...
'Bluey' live stage show coming to Rochester
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! The 'Bluey' live show is coming to Rochester's Auditorium Theatre this spring. The Emmy Award-winning Australian animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.
Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
Monroe County breaks ground on new pickleball courts
Chili, N.Y. — Local leaders broke ground Wednesday on eight new pickleball courts at Monroe County parks. Four new courts are being built Black Creek Park in Chili, along with four more at Mendon Ponds Park. “Pickleball has become increasingly popular in our area and it’s important for us...
Home struck by gunfire on West Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. Just before 2:00 a.m., police responded for a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of West Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
Bright Spot: Recognizing former school counselor
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on former school counselor Qushon Bertram-Taylor and school safety officer Mykael Larkin. They have been recognized by the Rochester City School District for responding to a call for a student in need. Bertram-Taylor received a call from a former student, on a...
Police looking for driver in hit-and-run on Clifford Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a car that hit a pedestrian overnight on Clifford Avenue. A 41-year-old man from the city was injured around 2 a.m. when a car hit him on Clifford near Coleman Terrace. He is expected to survive. Police say the vehicle was...
New career exploration event Roc With Your Hands
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc with your hands, an event Tuesday allowed young people to explore hands-on careers. The Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association put it together to allow students to explore skilled trades and automotive technology. "So what we have found by talking with employers, that they're concerned about...
Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
Felon accused of discharging gun at Rochester train station pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted felon accused of discharging a gun at Rochester's Amtrak station and at the House of Mercy last year has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey said Alejandro Rivera, 36, had traveled from Schenectady to Rochester on an Amtrak train in April 2021 when he pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired it into a wall, apparently by accident, forcing people to run for cover.
RPD: 15 year-old shot on Emerson Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Emerson Street Wednesday afternoon where a 15-year-old was shot. Just after 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Emerson Street. When officers arrived they located a 15-year-old city resident suffering from a...
Opening statements begin in former Hilton principal's trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former principal of Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen children. The first witness called by the prosecution, a former Northwood student, testified that Ashton...
3-year-old boy improving after being shot on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of a toddler caught in the crossfire of a shootout on North Clinton Avenue last week told 13WHAM he is improving every day. Marlo Joseph, 3, was sitting in his car seat when he was shot and critically injured one week ago. The boy's...
