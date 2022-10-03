ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State sales tax receipts jump 17.2 percent over last year

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdO49_0iKRrJec00

State sales tax revenue in September totaled $3.69 billion, 17.2 percent above collections compared to a year ago.

Most September sales tax revenue is based on sales made in August and remitted to the state in September.

“Surging receipts from non-retail sectors indicate that the exceptionally strong spending by businesses in recent months continued unabated,” said Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “Spurred in part by inflation in building materials and other business input prices, the mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors have each exhibited double-digit growth in sales tax remittances for 10 or more consecutive months.”

Hegar said receipts from retail and restaurants grew, but only moderately, and less than the rate of consumer price inflation. This, he said, potentially reflects a higher share of household budgets going to rent, groceries and transportation expenses — items not subject to sales tax — in response to inflation.

Receipts from online shopping, building material and home improvement stores, and automotive dealers and parts stores, all had double-digit increases compared with last September.

“But receipts from clothing, electronics and appliance, and furniture and home furnishings stores were little changed, while receipts from general merchandisers and sporting goods and hobby stores were down from a year ago,” Hegar said.

Here’s how different sectors shaped up:

Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $616 million, up 13 percent from September 2021.

Motor fuel taxes — $328 million, up 2 percent from September 2021.

Oil production tax — $552 million, up 41 percent from September 2021.

Natural gas production tax — $480 million, up 91 percent from September 2021.

Hotel occupancy tax — $57 million, up 11 percent from September 2021.

Alcoholic beverage taxes — $138 million, up 13 percent from September 2021.

Comments / 4

John Chandler
2d ago

Yep Biden’s and Democrats plan to build back better for the government in collecting higher taxes

Reply
3
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises

Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
MANSFIELD, TX
KVUE

Gas prices in Texas climbing again

TEXAS, USA — Texans are paying slightly more at the pump again. The price of gas statewide in Texas is now around $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That is nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than the cost last year.
TEXAS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Over 31 million dollars in grants available in Texas

holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut

Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Voter Registration Deadline 1 Week Away in Texas, Here's What You Need to Know

The deadline is approaching to register to vote in the upcoming November general election. Non-registered voters have until Oct. 11, 2022, to register in order to participate. Texas voters will need to submit their registration application by mail or update their address online if they have already registered to vote in the state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Hegar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Renta
The Associated Press

TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KLST/KSAN

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
55
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy