ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Medical Center starts moving emergency room patients as hospital prepares to close

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anGen_0iKRrAi500

ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center started moving emergency room patients to other hospitals on Monday, as it plans to shut down the entire hospital next month.

The hospital said it needs to limit the number of patients it sees, starting with the emergency room. Other hospitals say the move will have an effect on their services.

“Our ER is fully staffed and running, but there are only so many patients you can see in a day,” said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital.

Haupert told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that he expects Grady will see more than half the 55,000 emergency room patients AMC treats a year.

Wellstar said on Oct. 3 that it would start sending emergency room patients to other hospitals — Grady Memorial, Emory Midtown and Piedmont Atlanta -- as it prepares to shut down its northeast Atlanta facility Nov. 1.

Haupert said he’s expanding Grady’s urgent care facility located right next to the emergency room and extending its hours.

“Additional visits will require additional staff, some in the ER, and additional physicians and advanced practitioners in the urgent care center,” Haupert said.

Wellstar said in a statement: “We feel confident that Atlanta patients will continue to have access to excellent emergency services less than two miles from the AMC campus.”

“It’s community based so the people are close, the live close, it’s convenient. The care, they know what they’re getting when they come, they know their physicians so it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be hard for them,” Haupert said.

AMC will only accept ER patients if needed. The emergency department permanently shuts down Oct. 14.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Children's Healthcare has advice for dealing with respiratory viruses

Hospitals for children all over Atlanta are filling up due to a rise in respiratory viruses, according to officials. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is recommending kids stay home and for parents to contact a pediatrician if a child has a low-grade fever, fatigue, congestion or sore throat. Going to an urgent care center should occur if the child has a fever with flu-like symptoms, ear pain, a mild skin rash, or persistent vomiting and diarrhea, or if a child has a fever over 100.4 degrees, has trouble breathing, has signs of dehydration or has constant chest pains. Parents should call 911 if they view the child’s condition as life-threatening. Details: 11alive.com.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property.  The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta experiences 'critical capacity constraints' due to rise in RSV cases, viral infections

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said its experiencing "critical capacity constraints." A hospital spokesperson said they are seeing unprecedented high volumes of patients due to an increase in viral infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, COVID-19 and the flu. April Joines said when her daughter came down...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Room#Emergency Department#Medical Services#General Health#Grady Memorial Hospital#Channel 2#Amc
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Last households at Forest Cove Apartments move out as city works to restore complex

ATLANTA — The last of the 200 households at the Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have officially moved out. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated the move earlier this spring after Atlanta’s code enforcement unit conducted an investigation that found 150 violations of city code at the apartments. Officers found broken windows, open units, vacant units that were improperly boarded, damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings and areas of accumulated debris and trash.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Atlanta Magazine

Timothy P. Ryan, MD

In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
SMYRNA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
192K+
Followers
132K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy