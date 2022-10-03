Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia death toll rises after Russia targets city with explosive-packed drones
At least 11 people killed after Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Detained Belarussian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his determined effort to promote peaceful development and change in his country.
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
Uganda’s Large Adult Son Threatens To Conquer Nairobi in 2 Weeks
NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan authorities are playing damage control after the president’s military commander son claimed he could conquer Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted it had “strong bilateral relations” with its neighbour despite the warlike tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the...
Elon Musk's Embarrassing Twitter Deal Must Kill the Myth of His 12-D Chess
Elon Musk is a lot of things: an engineer, a successful entrepreneur, clearly a "smart guy" by many measures, and yet there is one thing he is emphatically not—a great negotiator. There is a popular image of Musk among his millions of fans of the brilliant tactician always playing...
Extremist Experts Say Things Could Be About to Get a Whole Lot Worse
In early 2020, ASIO director general Mike Burgess released a statement detailing the current state of extremist groups in Australia. Neo-nazis, he said, were presenting an increasingly challenging security risk. “The character of terrorism will continue to evolve and we believe that it will take on a more dispersed and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
‘Recipe for Disaster’: COVID Truthers Want To Set Up Separatist Collectives
COVID truthers in the UK, led by hardline “sovereign citizens,” are trying to set up separatist rural collectives to break away from what they see as the corrupting influence of mainstream society and the government. The initiatives have emerged from the UK’s volatile COVID conspiracist scene, which mobilised...
US Government Says There’s No Reason to Worry About Election Hacking
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Less than a month before the midterm elections, the U.S. government wants everyone to chill about election hacking. In a public service announcement on Tuesday, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
