Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders

BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
Uganda’s Large Adult Son Threatens To Conquer Nairobi in 2 Weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan authorities are playing damage control after the president’s military commander son claimed he could conquer Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted it had “strong bilateral relations” with its neighbour despite the warlike tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the...
Extremist Experts Say Things Could Be About to Get a Whole Lot Worse

In early 2020, ASIO director general Mike Burgess released a statement detailing the current state of extremist groups in Australia. Neo-nazis, he said, were presenting an increasingly challenging security risk. “The character of terrorism will continue to evolve and we believe that it will take on a more dispersed and...
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'

Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
US Government Says There’s No Reason to Worry About Election Hacking

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Less than a month before the midterm elections, the U.S. government wants everyone to chill about election hacking. In a public service announcement on Tuesday, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
