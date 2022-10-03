ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

$1M grant will help veterans age in place

By Jeff Keeling
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A home repair nonprofit based in Jonesborough has received a $1 million grant that will help dozens of disabled military veterans nationwide with crucial home repairs that allow them to age in place.

The three-year U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant to the Coalition for Home Repair allows for funding to 14 agencies that provide direct services. They include Appalachia Service Project (ASP), which as a sub-grantee will receive more than $50,000 to perform repairs on five homes.

Projects will include accessibility modifications, safety features installation, major home repairs, energy efficient improvements, and other projects related to making homes healthier.

Becca Davis, who used to work for ASP, is the coalition’s director and told News Channel 11 many veterans across the country need the kinds of services the HUD grants, which debuted in 2018, are able to fund.

“We know specifically that veterans have a lot of aging in place needs,” Davis said. “Most older adults want to stay in their own homes.”

HUD only awarded five grants in this year’s funding, which will become available in February 2023. Recipients must be able to serve either an entire state or multiple states, and the grant is available annually and can overlap, so the coalition hopes to apply again next year.

“This is a good example of why we formed the coalition,” Davis said, noting that non-profits that perform home repair often don’t have the scope by themselves to take advantage of grants like the HUD Veterans Home Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot program grant.

“While administering a federal grant is no easy task, we look forward to working closely with our members to make homes healthier for veterans locally and nationally.”

A HUD news release on the five grants notes that the coalition provided a $500,000 match and an additional $200,000 in leverage, meaning closer to $2 million in resources will go into the 80 projects. In addition to Appalachia, the coalition’s grant will serve veterans on native reservations and in the Mississippi Delta.

The grant requires $800,000 go to direct costs for repairs. Some of the administrative portion will allow the Coalition for Home Repair to hire a new staff member to oversee grant compliance.

The coalition has grown to 107 members, including locally, ASP and Holston Habitat for Humanity. It’s considered the nation’s leading network for home repair non-profits and will host its 12th annual “Reframe” conference in Kingsport next month.

