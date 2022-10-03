ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Pullman, WA
pullmanradio.com

Repair Work Complete On South Grand Avenue In Pullman

Work to repair damage from last month’s water main break on South Grand Avenue in Pullman is complete. City of Pullman officials initially expected traffic delays to continue today. The paving work was completed earlier than expected on Wednesday ending the flagging and traffic delays.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI

On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
LEWISTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Monday Holiday Closures For Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Some government offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All federal government offices are closed Monday and mail will not be delivered. The Latah County Courthouse in Moscow is closed Monday along with Idaho state government offices.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Free Community Cider Pressing Saturday In Troy

The Latah County Farmers Market is hosting its 2nd Annual Free Community Cider Pressing in Troy on Saturday. Participants can bring their own apples to be pressed into cider for free. People can bring up to 50 pounds of apples and are encouraged to bring their own containers. Containers will also be available for purchase. The event will also include live music, food, coffee, and baked goods. Farmers market vendors will also be on hand. The Free Community Cider Pressing is from 9:00 to 1:00 Saturday at Troy City Park.
TROY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Meet with Washington State University PD this Wednesday

In honor of #NationalCoffeeWithACopDay, the community is invited to meet with Washington State University PD including Chief Jenkins and Assistant Chief Daniels this Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. They will be by the information desk near the main entrance of the CUB. There will be coffee, hot cocoa,...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Recommending Using Paradise Creek & South Fork Of Palouse River To Supplement Local Water Supply

The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is recommending that surface water be used to supplement the Pullman and Moscow water supplies. The committee recently recommended the plan to help stabilize the region’s main water supply the Grande Ronde Aquifer which is dropping by less than a foot a year. PBAC hired a consultant two years ago to examine water supply alternatives. The report estimates that over 2,300 million gallons of supplemental water are needed annually to stabilize the aquifer and meet future demands.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise

Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Any bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plane to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Harvest Fest in downtown Garfield this Saturday

The Community of Garfield Association invites the community to Harvest Fest this Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Downtown Garfield. There will be live music featuring Aaron Kelly Rage and the Triple B, food, basketball, old cars, and a movie for kids.
GARFIELD, WA

