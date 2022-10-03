Read full article on original website
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
pullmanradio.com
The City of Pullman Fire Department invites the community to Fire Safety event
The City of Pullman Fire Department will conduct a fire safety event this Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Walmart parking lot on Bishop Boulevard. The Moscow Fire Department’s smokehouse will be there, and Sparky the Fire Dog will also be available for pictures.
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
pullmanradio.com
Repair Work Complete On South Grand Avenue In Pullman
Work to repair damage from last month’s water main break on South Grand Avenue in Pullman is complete. City of Pullman officials initially expected traffic delays to continue today. The paving work was completed earlier than expected on Wednesday ending the flagging and traffic delays.
KLEWTV
Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI
On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Over 5K In Cash From Walmart
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Walmart. Officers are investigating the theft of over 5,000 dollars from cash registers that occurred at the store on August 27th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
pullmanradio.com
Elk Creek Reservoir & Moose Creek Reservoir Restocked With Trout Next Week
Idaho Fish and Game will be restocking two local reservoirs with thousands of trout next week. The agency will restock Elk Creek Reservoir near Elk River with 3,000 rainbows. Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill will be restocked with 3,500 trout. The rainbows are about 11 inches long.
pullmanradio.com
Kenworthy Theatre in Moscow presents Night of the Living Dead
The Kenworthy Theatre presents Night of the Living Dead this Friday starting at 7:30 pm in Moscow. There will be raffle prizes and costumes are encouraged. Entry is 10 dollars and is available at the link.
pullmanradio.com
Jon & Rand Band Playing Oak On Main Downtown Pullman Friday Night
The Jon and Rand Band will be playing Oak on Main in downtown Pullman Friday night. The live music starts at 6:30.
pullmanradio.com
Monday Holiday Closures For Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Some government offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All federal government offices are closed Monday and mail will not be delivered. The Latah County Courthouse in Moscow is closed Monday along with Idaho state government offices.
pullmanradio.com
Free Community Cider Pressing Saturday In Troy
The Latah County Farmers Market is hosting its 2nd Annual Free Community Cider Pressing in Troy on Saturday. Participants can bring their own apples to be pressed into cider for free. People can bring up to 50 pounds of apples and are encouraged to bring their own containers. Containers will also be available for purchase. The event will also include live music, food, coffee, and baked goods. Farmers market vendors will also be on hand. The Free Community Cider Pressing is from 9:00 to 1:00 Saturday at Troy City Park.
pullmanradio.com
Meet with Washington State University PD this Wednesday
In honor of #NationalCoffeeWithACopDay, the community is invited to meet with Washington State University PD including Chief Jenkins and Assistant Chief Daniels this Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. They will be by the information desk near the main entrance of the CUB. There will be coffee, hot cocoa,...
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Recommending Using Paradise Creek & South Fork Of Palouse River To Supplement Local Water Supply
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is recommending that surface water be used to supplement the Pullman and Moscow water supplies. The committee recently recommended the plan to help stabilize the region’s main water supply the Grande Ronde Aquifer which is dropping by less than a foot a year. PBAC hired a consultant two years ago to examine water supply alternatives. The report estimates that over 2,300 million gallons of supplemental water are needed annually to stabilize the aquifer and meet future demands.
pullmanradio.com
Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise
Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Any bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plane to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute to host event to celebrate fall
Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute to host a free family event this Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at the Palouse Nature Center in Moscow. This free event will have live music, cider pressing, a local food truck, face painting, and tree painting.
Public Health Advisory Issued for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LEWISTON - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake in Nez Perce and Lewis counties due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory was issued in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe...
pullmanradio.com
Harvest Fest in downtown Garfield this Saturday
The Community of Garfield Association invites the community to Harvest Fest this Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Downtown Garfield. There will be live music featuring Aaron Kelly Rage and the Triple B, food, basketball, old cars, and a movie for kids.
