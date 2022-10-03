Deadly Clarkson Road house fire in Richmond classified as accidental, no cause determined

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials say a fatal house fire in Richmond’s southside last week was accidental.

Richmond Fire Department officials tweeted that they still do not know the cause of the blaze of the house fire in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, which took the life of Robert Mallory, but it was not set intentionally.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, crews were called to the home that was already ablaze when they neared the residence.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

8News reported people had helped residents to get out of the house but they were not able to reach Mallory who was on the second floor.

Fire crews on the scene were able to reach him, bring him to the hospital where Mallory later died.

Robert Mallory. Photo credit: James Mallory

Police also said in the tweet that they would return to the neighborhood of the blaze to distribute fire safety materials to residents in both English and Spanish.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.