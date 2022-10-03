ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Clarkson Road house fire in Richmond classified as accidental, no cause determined

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials say a fatal house fire in Richmond’s southside last week was accidental.

Richmond Fire Department officials tweeted that they still do not know the cause of the blaze of the house fire in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, which took the life of Robert Mallory, but it was not set intentionally.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, crews were called to the home that was already ablaze when they neared the residence.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Man killed in deadly Richmond house fire on Clarkson Road
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.
    According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.

8News reported people had helped residents to get out of the house but they were not able to reach Mallory who was on the second floor.

Fire crews on the scene were able to reach him, bring him to the hospital where Mallory later died.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: ‘A good soul’: Family remembers man killed in Richmond house fire
Robert Mallory. Photo credit: James Mallory

Police also said in the tweet that they would return to the neighborhood of the blaze to distribute fire safety materials to residents in both English and Spanish.

