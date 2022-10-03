Deadly Clarkson Road house fire in Richmond classified as accidental, no cause determined
By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials say a fatal house fire in Richmond’s southside last week was accidental.
Richmond Fire Department officials tweeted that they still do not know the cause of the blaze of the house fire in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, which took the life of Robert Mallory, but it was not set intentionally.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, crews were called to the home that was already ablaze when they neared the residence.
Could the Henrico County Police Division be getting a brand new South Precinct in the near future? The department just received an unsolicited bid from a small veteran-owned business firm to build an expansive, state-of-the-art facility on Airport Drive.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield rescued a homeowner who suffered a medical emergency on the roof of their house on Thursday. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers and Fire Department crews responded to a house on the 10000 block of Redbridge Road for a report of a medical emergency on Thursday, Oct. 6.
TUCKAHOE, Va. (WWBT) - Neighbors are rallying around the owners of ‘Disco Sports’ in Henrico County after they lost their home in a fire on Sept. 16. There is now a GoFundMe to help the couple get back on their feet. The damage from the fire is overwhelming,...
The enforcement will begin on Saturday, Oct 15, but there will be a two-week grace period during which violators will get a warning instead of a ticket. According to the city, the new rule is intended to make it easier for drivers to find street parking.
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, surveillance video from Sept. 20, shows two unidentified men walking into a shed. The two men are both wearing hats and are seen clearing the area. They then lift up a metal bender and carry it out the door.
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.
Comments / 0