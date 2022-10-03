Now that Freshers’ Week is up and running in full swing, this year’s newbies are more than likely taking the time to explore their new home of the next three+ years. Lancaster Uni is renowned for many things: its rolling hills, killer sports centre, and the student body’s obsession with Greggs to name just a few. But perhaps one of the most seminal characteristics of our university – and something I’m missing whilst on a year abroad – is its kitted-out campus. I’m sure there are plenty of students out there who claim that city unis will always be supreme to campus unis because you have the city – and all of its eateries – on your doorstep. However, city universities will never measure up to the sheer diversity Lancs has to offer.

