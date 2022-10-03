Read full article on original website
Related
The Tab
£2 meals and free travel to uni: Leeds Beckett steps in to help with cost of living crisis
Leeds Beckett University is helping to lead the way in supporting students through the cost of living crisis after it unveiled a substantial package of measures this week to help students. Since Monday, students have been able to take a free shuttle bus service to both Headingley and City campuses...
The Tab
Goldsmiths Students’ Union calls for formal complaints on the university’s admin delays
The Students’ Union at Goldsmiths, University of London, called for students to file formal complaints about the college’s delays with results release, enrolments processing, extenuating circumstances outcomes and personal timetables. In a statement, the SU claimed that lags were due to a newly-centralised system that resulted in shrunken...
The Tab
Edinburgh University spends over £17,900 on Principal’s house bills
The Principal of the University of Edinburgh had a total of £17,910 worth of maintenance bills paid for by the university last academic year, The Edinburgh Tab can reveal. The figure includes £5,800 spent on gas and electricity in Peter Mathieson’s private residence, which was donated as a gift to the university in 2015.
The Tab
Freshers’ Week FOMO Part Two: A tribute to campus
Now that Freshers’ Week is up and running in full swing, this year’s newbies are more than likely taking the time to explore their new home of the next three+ years. Lancaster Uni is renowned for many things: its rolling hills, killer sports centre, and the student body’s obsession with Greggs to name just a few. But perhaps one of the most seminal characteristics of our university – and something I’m missing whilst on a year abroad – is its kitted-out campus. I’m sure there are plenty of students out there who claim that city unis will always be supreme to campus unis because you have the city – and all of its eateries – on your doorstep. However, city universities will never measure up to the sheer diversity Lancs has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tab
Cardiff University senior staff have claimed over £43,000 in expenses since 2020
If you are studying a three year course, by the time you graduate, minimum, you will have paid £27,000 to Cardiff University. By the amount of strikes that have happened, we know that our money isn’t primarily going towards the lecturers that teach and mark our work, its seems fitting to report on where our funds are going.
Comments / 0