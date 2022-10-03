Read full article on original website
Related
Canadian residents asked to remove all fruit trees from gardens
Residents in the Jasper national park townsite in Canada have been urged by park rangers to remove fruit trees from their properties as they attract black bears. “The continuous presence of bears in the Jasper townsite, often in residential yards just metres from people, is an unacceptable safety risk for visitors and residents,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “Bears living in constant proximity to people and residences have an increased likelihood of gaining access to human food or garbage, and of accidental aggressive physical encounters.”Apple and cherry trees not native to the area, in addition to bushes growing...
PETS・
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
A team of architects designed a narrow, 13-foot-wide home that's big enough for a family of 4 and has a full-length glass wall — check it out
What made construction difficult is that the distance between houses is very small, Marek Obtulovic, an architect from ODDO Architects, told Insider.
Good News Network
‘Best New Skyscraper’ Mimics Nature: Looks Like 2 Mountains With a Valley, Water, and Greenery Between – LOOK
In the heart of Amsterdam’s business district, a lush green valley emerges from the rocky canyon walls of a new office building. The dramatic, geology-inspired, plant-covered “Valley” stands out in Amsterdam’s Zuidas neighborhood with its three towers of 219, 265, add 328 feet tall (67, 81, and 100 meters), and its spectacular cantilevered apartments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to do if your money tree leaves are turning yellow
Every plant owner wants to make sure their plants stay green. If your money trees start to yellow, here's what it could mean and what you can do.
homedit.com
How Tar and Gravel Roofs Stack Up Against Other Options
Referred to as “built-up roofs” (or BURs), tar and gravel roofs are a popular option for people who own a commercial space. But, just because they’re common on commercial spaces doesn’t mean you can’t have a tar and gravel roof installed on your home. If...
yankodesign.com
This beautiful family home is in the Czech countryside is clad in cork
Atelier SAD and interior designer Iveta Zachariášová designed a family home in Rašovka, Czech Republic. It is located at the foot of the Ještěd Ridge, which overlooks the Bohemian Paradise Protected Landscape Area. The rural home is clad in cork – a material chosen for its weather-resistant and thermal properties.
homedit.com
Wood Countertops 101: Are They Right For You?
Wood countertops are not as popular today as natural stone countertops like marble and granite. Yet, nothing provides the same look and feel of wood countertops. They have a loyal following and they continue to be utilized in kitchen designs with diverse styles. Many people love the look and texture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
archiscene.net
Les Archinautes design Lipno Lakeside Cabin
Les Archinautes designed a wooden holiday cabin in the heart of the Bohemian Forest whose lush greenery is conceived as a part of the interior as a material, smell and color. The view of the nearby Lipno lake with two major mountain peaks in the background is the main focus of the living space centered around a dominant gabled square window facing them. The building was realized by a family company 3AE which worked in close collaboration with the author, ensuring the high level of detail execution and making the final result resonate. Discover more after the jump.
dornob.com
Hub of Huts: Surreal Hotel Addition Resembles an Upside-Down Village
Dangling from the edge of an alpine cliff, this structure initially appears to be an optical illusion. The modern gabled huts on the cantilevered platform are mirrored underneath, upside-down and slightly stretched like a reflection on a body of water. But the structure is very real, and it’s just the latest stunning feature to be added to the Hotel Hubertus in South Tyrol by Italian studio Network of Architecture (noa*).
Tree Hugger
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
gardeningknowhow.com
How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze
It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Comments / 0