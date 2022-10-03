Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Search for next Columbus police chief continues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
wcbi.com
WCBI Job Fair vendors gathered applications, had successful day
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Those looking for a job and those needing employees had a one-stop shop today. The WCBI Job Fair was held this morning at the Lyceum at Lee. More than 20 vendors were set up to take applications and resumes. WCBI hosts similar job fairs throughout...
wtva.com
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
wcbi.com
Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
Commercial Dispatch
Police chief field narrows to eight
The field of hopefuls to be Columbus’ top cop has narrowed to eight, city officials said Tuesday. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning at City Hall in an executive session that lasted about 40 minutes. After the meeting, Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch the committee had whittled down the list from 37 applicants who met the minimum requirements.
wcbi.com
WCBI Job Fair is happening tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Job seekers can meet area employers tomorrow in one place. Dozens of businesses and companies will set up booths to meet potential job candidates and accept resumes at the WCBI Job Fair. It’s going on tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum...
wcbi.com
WCBI Job Fair will be Thursday at the Lyceum at Lee
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re ready to make a career move or looking for a job, get your resumes ready and come to the WCBI Job Fair. It’s going on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum at Lee in Columbus. Vendors will...
wtva.com
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
wcbi.com
Baptist Memorial Hospital GT hosts annual flu shot drive
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Health officials are making it a point of emphasis to get your flu shots so you don’t find yourself contracting the virus. Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle is hosting its Baptist Annual Flu Shot drive. Free shots are available for anyone 18 and older...
wtva.com
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
wcbi.com
Columbus Municipal School District sees improvement in school rating
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- School Districts around the area recently received their district ratings, and many of them are thrilled at the improvement in local schools. Columbus Municipal School district had been at a D rating since 2016 but this year they went up to C. Since 2016 C.M.S.D has held a consistent D average, but this year that grade climbed to a C.
Commercial Dispatch
Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
wcbi.com
Archivists present research on database identifying victims of slavery
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A digital database is being developed to include victims of slavery across the South. Today, archivists gave a presentation on “The Lantern Project: Uncovering Local African-American History” at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library. The project is headed by Mississippi State. It will include digitized and...
wcbi.com
Eupora officers will have new guns for patrol soon
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Eupora police department will soon have new guns for officers to take out on patrol. Eight new handguns will soon be in the hands of patrolmen. City leaders applied for a grant back in June, with help from the state and the U.S. Justice Department.
wcbi.com
International paper employees volunteer to help end period poverty
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Employee volunteers at the International Paper (NYSE: IP) Global Cellulose Fiber’s Columbus Mill gathered to assemble more than 1,000 feminine care kits to end period poverty. The local event benefited the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee and their staff and volunteers joined IP to assist with the packing event.
actionnews5.com
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
Neshoba Democrat
Man blames overgrown weeds for wreck
A concerned citizen told county supervisors that overgrown weeds and brush at intersections throughout the county pose a threat to motorists after his wife was involved in a wreck last week near Dixon. The citizen, Brad Goss, said his wife, Amelia, was involved in a wreck at the intersection of...
