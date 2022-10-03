ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Newbies Speak, PTOs Released

Is Marcus Pettersson the perfect Jeff Petry partner? We also chatted with most of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ newbies about what makes the Penguins different than other organizations. A couple of the answers caught the attention of other fanbases. Jaromir Jagr held court about his future at the NHL game in Prague, a few big-name PTOs were released, and the fallout in Dallas after Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: TSN Drops Crosby to 11th, Tim Horton’s Drops Hockey Canada

Mike Sullivan said the Pittsburgh Penguins will use their Friday exhibition game against the Buffalo Sabres to make their final roster decisions, though it appears 22 of 23 spots are set. Sportsnet rated Sidney Crosby as the seventh-best player in the league, while TSN dropped him out of the top 10. The Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising cut of a first-round pick, T.J. Oshie was injured again, and when will Vegas sign Nic Hague?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pettersson Looking Like Petry’s Perfect Partner

CRANBERRY — It’s not as if the Pittsburgh Penguins had a lot of options. Not a lot of logical ones, at least. When they acquired Jeff Petry from Montreal this summer, it only made sense to give him a partner — ideally, a left-handed one — who plays a defense-oriented game, to allow Petry to take full advantage of his offensive abilities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Mike Tomlin Bluntly Criticizes Former Patriot Gunner Olszewski

Gunner Olszewski is not off to a strong start in Pittsburgh, and his head coach has no interest in trying to sugarcoat that fact. Olszewski, who signed a two-year, free agent contract with the Steelers this past NFL offseason, has struggled to hold onto the football early in his tenure with the Black and Yellow. The 2020 first-team All-Pro returner coughed up the ball multiple times in the first quarter of the season, including a costly muffed punt that doomed Pittsburgh in its Week 2 loss at home against the New England Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dumoulin Ready to Rebound From Tough Season (+)

CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin has had some memorable seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That list does not include 2021-22. Not for any reason he cares to recall, anyway. For even though he finished the regular season with a team-best plus-minus rating of +24, Dumoulin often seemed to show the effects of several injuries incurred in recent years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Blueger Skates, Poulin Still Here

CRANBERRY — The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular season is eight days away, the decisions are dwindling, injured players are getting healthy, and P.O Joseph does not appear on the Penguins’ website roster. Joseph’s omission could be a simple clerical or website error. Those happen, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
