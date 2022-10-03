Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penguins New Guys Spill the Beans on What Makes Pens Different
For a few days, Pittsburgh Hockey Now chatted with some of the new guys who will presumably make a big difference in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup. While the Penguins’ core remains intact, the bottom six and the blue line got a good shuffle. From the additional video tutoring, instinctual...
Penguins Practice: Jarry, Carter Back at Full Participation; Blueger Still Out
Whatever ailed Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry – literally – apparently cleared up pretty quickly, as he was on the ice Tuesday for practice Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Jarry did not play Monday night in Detroit because of illness. Perhaps as a precaution, Filip Lindberg is...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Newbies Speak, PTOs Released
Is Marcus Pettersson the perfect Jeff Petry partner? We also chatted with most of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ newbies about what makes the Penguins different than other organizations. A couple of the answers caught the attention of other fanbases. Jaromir Jagr held court about his future at the NHL game in Prague, a few big-name PTOs were released, and the fallout in Dallas after Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million deal.
Dan’s Daily: TSN Drops Crosby to 11th, Tim Horton’s Drops Hockey Canada
Mike Sullivan said the Pittsburgh Penguins will use their Friday exhibition game against the Buffalo Sabres to make their final roster decisions, though it appears 22 of 23 spots are set. Sportsnet rated Sidney Crosby as the seventh-best player in the league, while TSN dropped him out of the top 10. The Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising cut of a first-round pick, T.J. Oshie was injured again, and when will Vegas sign Nic Hague?
Pettersson Looking Like Petry’s Perfect Partner
CRANBERRY — It’s not as if the Pittsburgh Penguins had a lot of options. Not a lot of logical ones, at least. When they acquired Jeff Petry from Montreal this summer, it only made sense to give him a partner — ideally, a left-handed one — who plays a defense-oriented game, to allow Petry to take full advantage of his offensive abilities.
Mike Tomlin Bluntly Criticizes Former Patriot Gunner Olszewski
Gunner Olszewski is not off to a strong start in Pittsburgh, and his head coach has no interest in trying to sugarcoat that fact. Olszewski, who signed a two-year, free agent contract with the Steelers this past NFL offseason, has struggled to hold onto the football early in his tenure with the Black and Yellow. The 2020 first-team All-Pro returner coughed up the ball multiple times in the first quarter of the season, including a costly muffed punt that doomed Pittsburgh in its Week 2 loss at home against the New England Patriots.
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
Dumoulin Ready to Rebound From Tough Season (+)
CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin has had some memorable seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That list does not include 2021-22. Not for any reason he cares to recall, anyway. For even though he finished the regular season with a team-best plus-minus rating of +24, Dumoulin often seemed to show the effects of several injuries incurred in recent years.
Bounce-Back the Latest Bromance Chapter for Carter, Kapanen
CRANBERRY — There they were, the two buddies and linemates together again Tuesday at Pittsburgh Penguins practice – center Jeff Carter back to a full go after an upper-body injury, and winger Kasperi Kapanen alongside. They skated together on the third line with Danton Heinen on the left...
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Penguins Practice: Blueger Skates, Poulin Still Here
CRANBERRY — The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular season is eight days away, the decisions are dwindling, injured players are getting healthy, and P.O Joseph does not appear on the Penguins’ website roster. Joseph’s omission could be a simple clerical or website error. Those happen, but...
Pittsburgh Steelers QB situation set to derail Mike Tomlin’s squad, could doom Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will end up being a good player in this league. It might even happen as
