Sherry Lee Vachio, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three children, just after sunset on September 30, 2022, following three years with small cell lung cancer. She was born on January 12, 1945, to Adele (Altschul) and Henry Gluck, in Decatur, Illinois, where she spent her growing years. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1962. Until college, most people knew her as “Bunny”.

