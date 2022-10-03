ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Phil Chick is running for Mayor of Manzanita

Phil Chick has lived in Nehalem for almost half of his life. Originally from Indiana, Mr. Chick moved to Portland, then to the coast. He was escaping a hot summer day and fell in love with the area. He worked at Jetty Fisheries Marina for three seasons before moving here full time and setting down roots.
NEHALEM, OR
OBITUARY: Sherry Lee Vachio – January 12, 1945 – September 30, 2022

Sherry Lee Vachio, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three children, just after sunset on September 30, 2022, following three years with small cell lung cancer. She was born on January 12, 1945, to Adele (Altschul) and Henry Gluck, in Decatur, Illinois, where she spent her growing years. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1962. Until college, most people knew her as “Bunny”.
NEHALEM, OR
Mayor Susan Jane Wilson is running for reelection in Rockaway

Susan Jane Wilson is running for Mayor of Rockaway, Oregon. She served on the City Planning Commission, and the City Council, before running unopposed for mayor. Her background as a paralegal helped to prepare her for public service. “I like working for the people of the city, my first love...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE: Tillamook County Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting

Agenda items will include General Manager’s Financial, Operational, and Service Reports. The agenda also includes Action & Discussion Items, and Director’s, staff Comments & Concerns. Participants are welcome to join this meeting virtually. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 820 3743 3955. To...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

