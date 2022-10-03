ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With holiday shopping right around the corner, maybe you’re looking to upgrade your online ordering experience with a new membership but can’t decide between Amazon Prime or Walmart+. With both companies vying for your business, the good news is that they’re adding new perks to sweeten the deal. Consumer Reports sorted through the differences to help you decide which service is best for you and your family.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: Amazon rolls out new ‘Access Portal’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazon is trying to make it easier for everyone to reap the benefits of a Prime membership. The e-commerce giant is rolling out a new program for lower income families. On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled a new shopping portal called ‘Amazon Access’. They call...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

What to expect at this year’s Louisiana Business Symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders all over our part of the world are coming together in a few hours to talk about the economic trends forecast, the Top 100 and more at the 2022 Louisiana Business Symposium. It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future. Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age. “We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big collaboration is happening and it involves four nonprofit organizations in the Capital City. Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for the Youth City Lab at 4385 Government St. It’s a nonprofit with a shared space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Marathon Petroleum fire injures two

GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An early morning fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville injured two workers, a company spokesman said. The fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. on October 5, was put out by Marathon Petroleum crews, Marathon spokesperson Melissa Ory said. Ory said all employees and contract workers were...
GARYVILLE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Josh Pate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Pate is the host of Late Kick Live + Late Kick Pod. Pate and Jacques chat about the LSU vs Tennessee game and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Flirting with 90 degrees today, a little cooler this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another nice start this morning, afternoon temperatures will be almost summer-like, flirting with highs near 90 degrees. However, humidity will remain on the low side, taking some sting out of the warmth. No rainfall is expected once again today, although we may see a decent amount of cloud cover into the afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy was in the Capital Region on Thursday, Oct. 6, to tour River Parishes Community College in Gonzales. He said the purpose of the tour was to learn how RPCC is training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. “We want...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

