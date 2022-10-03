How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?

Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, find podcast success comes naturally | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Kelce says he didn’t embrace the idea of the “New Heights” podcast he does with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, out of any aspirations to fame as a quipster or storyteller. Wednesday, I asked Kelce his favorite thing about doing the show,...
Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for press conference questions
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to have his focus in the right place for Week 5, at least judging from his responses to questions during his Wednesday media availability. Hurts attracted attention when he appeared on Monday’s “ManningCast” on ESPN2 as a guest, wearing a hoodie that sent a...
Eagles have a shot at doing something that has never been done in franchise history
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a record start to their 2022 season after the Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are now 4-0 and haven’t started a season that well in 18 years. In the 2004 season, the Eagles started 7-0, which is the best start to a season they have ever had.
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Eagles injury report: 4 players miss Thursday’s session, including one who is reportedly out Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata held a play sheet in his right hand and looked intently over at Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Mailata watched as Driscoll and Dillard took turns thrusting their arms into a black pad that simulated an edge rusher, most likely an Arizona Cardinals player, the team the Eagles will play Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
NFL DraftKings promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 offer for Colts vs. Broncos
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new customers gambling on any NFL matchup today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus. This...
One big takeaway so far this season: Eagles are getting a bunch, and not allowing many | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Football practice is football practice is football practice, mostly, year after year after year. But one thing I’ve noticed with the Eagles this year is the offense’s increased emphasis on drilling to prevent turnovers, and the extra time the defense spends trying to create them. BUY...
Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction, betting odds for MLB on Tuesday
JT Brubaker (3-12, 4.58 ERA) will start on the mound for the Pirates, while the Cardinals are going with Dakota Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA). This betting analysis for Cardinals vs. Pirates, which features our best bet of the game, is brought to you by Caesars Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Practice window opens for Eagles’ Andre Dillard | What it means
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles enter the indoor facility for a walkthrough closed to the media Wednesday afternoon, there will be an additional offensive lineman who could be taking part in the session with the first-team offense. It comes at a time when there are many questions about the health of the players along the line of scrimmage.
BetMGM bonus code delivers our favorite offer for NFL Week 5
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new players who bet on any NFL Week 5 matchup this week can take advantage of a Bet $10,...
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles Kicker 'Expected' To Miss Week 5 Game
The Philadelphia Eagles may want to avoid any field-goal tries this Sunday. That's because they will likely be without their veteran kicker. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, 27, is "expected" to miss Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals. Elliott is dealing with an ankle injury. The Eagles, as a ...
How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series
The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
Men’s College Hoops Teams in Line for a Step Back
Don’t count on these schools having a repeat of their level of success from last season.
DraftKings promo code gives wild $200 bonus this week for NFL, MLB and CFB
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, new users who bet on any event today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus when...
'It doesn't feel real': Phillies fans gear up at team store for postseason baseball
Diehard Phillies fans lined up early to be sure they had the best selection of postseason merchandise.
